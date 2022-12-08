Every new year celebration is an opportunity to reassess, look ahead and \u2013 most importantly \u2013 enjoy your favorite drinks and spirits. When the ball drops this time around, ditch the bubbly and instead toast with Barrell Craft Spirits' latest New Year 2023 Limited Edition bourbon. Every autumn for the past six years, the award-winning team has created "a very special blend of bourbons" to mark another trip around the sun. This year's expression is an exciting blend of the brand\u2019s favorite five, six, seven, eight and 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskeys. The spirit opens with brioche and caramel on the nose and gives way to notes of black cherry soda, roasted mol\u00e9 and vanilla on the palate, where a venerable (cask strength) heat is kept in check by syrupy oak sugars. The finish boasts candied chili pepper and a flash of preserved lemon that gives way to fleeting wisps of horchata, white chocolate and cashew. Released at the beginning of December, this is a bottle you\u2019ll want to find quickly and have at the ready for a proper NYE toast. Price: $90 SHOP NOW