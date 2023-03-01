Sunday Represents the Future of Lawn Care

Meet the science-backed lawn care program that’s changing the industry.

By Gear Patrol Studios
someone spraying sunday green machine on their lawn
Sunday

Ever dreamt of greener grass? Well, now you can have it. Sunday offers fans custom lawn plans built around the seasons. These come backed by the team’s – unlimited – expert support, so you can quickly find the answers to every issue, question or hang up. New users can kick things off with a soil test that will help Sunday design a custom regimen for your lawn. From there, they’ll also harness climate and satellite data to build your plan and you can count on seasonal deliveries whenever it’s time to fertilize. And that fertilizer? It’s made with ingredients that are better for people, pets and the planet. Think seaweed, molasses and iron – ingredients like these go into every formula, which you can easily spray onto your lawn with a simple hose. With plans starting at just $40 for your first shipment, Sunday provides an affordable alternative to traditional professional services, while giving you the tools you need to learn how to really care for your lawn. So what are you waiting for? Go green(er) with Sunday today.

Price: Plans Starting at $40 (for the First Shipment)

SHOP NOW

