Get the Perfect Shot Every Single Time With the Benro Theta

This one piece of gear is sure to make your next project easier.

By Gear Patrol Studios
benro tripod stand
Benro

For over 30 years, Benro has been manufacturing (and optimizing) tripods. Now, they've released their greatest gear yet: The Theta. This self-leveling tripod is designed to auto-level, lock in place and stay steady through your whole shoot. It's been designed for fast deployment, with quick locking mechanisms equipped across the legs and top. As a result, fans can deploy (or store) the full tripod in just 10 seconds. Plus, it weighs in at just 2.3 pounds, so you can take it anywhere.

Designed to stand up in any terrain — like sand, water and even light wind — the Theta is the travel vlogger's dream, and the budding photographer's greatest hack. When coupled with the Theta app, fans can even remotely frame and control their camera, or GoLive to live stream high quality content from anywhere on earth.

Plus, for a limited time, fans can enjoy this product at the highest discount ever via Kickstarter. There, they can also extend their warranty another three years, to secure a long-term six year warranty in total. So what are you waiting for? Shoot your shot with the Benro Theta today.

Price: $349

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: A Quick-Hit Guide to Product News
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Today in Gear: Tomorrow’s Go-To Products Today
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here