Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar

Ever dreamt of owning a piece of history? Well now, you have the perfect chance to do so. Several artifacts that belonged to Aisin-Gioro Puyi – i.e. China’s very last emperor – are currently up for auction at the Phillips auction house. One standout? The emperor’s impossibly rare Patek Philippe Ref. 96 Quantieme Lune. Only eight pieces were ever made, and the watch features a triple-calendar function plus moon phase complication. Moreover, of the eight models, only three were created with this piece’s Arabic ‘roulette’ dial. In the past, Ref. 96 models have hit price points between $500,000 and one million dollars – but none have carried a legacy quite as great as this one. Fans can learn more about the treasure here, with a sale to come at a yet undisclosed date.

