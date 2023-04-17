Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear april 17 2023 benro theta the intelligent modular travel tripod
Benro

This June, the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off with a boom. Typically, the conference focuses on software and developer content, but this year, it’s rumored the event will see a handful of new Apple hardware launches. Most notably, fans may see a new set of Macbook models drop at the convention, with a new ‘entry-level’ 13-inch Macbook Pro expected to debut this summer, alongside new MacBook Air models and an updated 24-inch iMac. All of Apple’s new products are expected to launch in 2023 — if not early 2024 — but these specific computers will run on the M2 chip instead of the M3.


Today we’re taking a look at a durable hatchet, recovery shoe and Moncler’s Grenoble collection. This is Today in Gear.

This Self-Leveling Tripod is Changing the Game
sponsored product benro theta the intelligent modular travel tripod
Benro

For over 30 years, Benro has been manufacturing (and optimizing) tripods. Now, they've released their greatest gear yet: The Theta. This self-leveling tripod is designed to auto-level, lock in place and stay steady through your whole shoot. It's been designed for fast deployment, with quick locking mechanisms equipped across the legs and top. As a result, fans can deploy (or store) the full tripod in just 10 seconds. Plus, it weighs in at just 2.3 pounds, so you can take it anywhere. Plus, for a limited time, fans can enjoy this product at the highest discount ever via Kickstarter. There, they can also extend their warranty another three years, to secure a long-term six year warranty in total.

Meet Your New Favorite Hatchet
niwaki hashitsuki nata in white oak
Huckberry

Niwaka’s Hashitsuki Nata ($64) is a reliable ‘woodland hatchet’ for every campsite. It boasts a double beveled, carbon steel blade plus squared tips for long term durability. Made in Japan, this hatchet is a great gift for any budding gardener and will make an excellent addition to any standard camp kit. Doubling down? Couple this hatchet with the carbon steel Mini Snips or heavy duty Niwaki Loppers to build the perfect gardening set.

HOKA Just Dropped a Go-To Recovery Slide
hoka ora recovery 3 slides
HOKA

Now available in a wide range of colors, the ORA Recovery 3 Slides ($60) were designed for ‘post-run bliss.’ They’re built off the blueprint of the original ORA slide, but equipped with updated airflow channels for improved breathability. They also feature a new dual-layer construction with oversized, cushioned midsoles for added comfort, plus soft EVA top-layers for best-in-class R&R.

Looking for an Ultra-Lux Hammock?
men laying in fat boy headdemock deluxe hammock by pool
Horne

The Headdemock Deluxe Hammock ($629) wants to become your new favorite hammock. Designed to hang without a tree, the oversized hammock is equipped to hold two people (for a total of 330 pounds). Its heavy duty stand and durable outdoor fabric make it a great piece for the backyard, but it’s so comfortable you might want to bring it inside for everyday use. Either way, we wouldn’t blame you if it replaced your outdoor bench — or couch.

Check Out Moncler’s Gorgeous Grenoble Collection
man wearing moncler ardon short down jacket
MONCLER

Moncler just dropped a full collection of hardy spring-summer activewear. The ‘Grenoble’ line boasts a wide range of ‘ski wear made for the mountain,’ with everything from padded sweatshirts ($1,095) to improved trailgrip sneakers ($740) hitting the site. The full line arrives with a wealth of men’s, women’s and even children’s styles, all designed to strike the perfect balance between ‘performance and style.’

