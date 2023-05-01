With Ooni\u2019s first electric indoor/outdoor pizza oven, you can bring your favorite pies to life from anywhere in your home. The device boasts fine-tuned temperature, time and balance controls so you can customize each bake to your preferences. Plus, an extra \u2018boost function\u2019 quickly speeds up pizza-making by getting the (13 inch) baking stone right back to the optimal cooking temperatures extremely quickly between each use. When it comes time to bring it outside, you\u2019ll be thankful for its weather resistant design, and built-in carry handles. Fans can also peer inside as the pie bubbles up, thanks to a heat-retaining, triple-paned borosilicate glass door. Best of all, a smart energy-saving feature will automatically switch the Ooni Volt 12 off after 45 minutes of inactivity; so you can kick back and chomp some \u2018za. Price: $999 SHOP NOW