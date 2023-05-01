It’s Time to Make the Pizza of Your Dreams

Forget carry-out and ditch delivery

By Gear Patrol Studios
man and woman eating pizza made from ooni oven
Ooni

With Ooni’s first electric indoor/outdoor pizza oven, you can bring your favorite pies to life from anywhere in your home. The device boasts fine-tuned temperature, time and balance controls so you can customize each bake to your preferences. Plus, an extra ‘boost function’ quickly speeds up pizza-making by getting the (13 inch) baking stone right back to the optimal cooking temperatures extremely quickly between each use.

When it comes time to bring it outside, you’ll be thankful for its weather resistant design, and built-in carry handles. Fans can also peer inside as the pie bubbles up, thanks to a heat-retaining, triple-paned borosilicate glass door. Best of all, a smart energy-saving feature will automatically switch the Ooni Volt 12 off after 45 minutes of inactivity; so you can kick back and chomp some ‘za.

Price: $999

