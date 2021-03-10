Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
3
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
4
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
5
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

Today in Gear: Cookware for Making Meals in the Microwave, Jeep's New Wrangler Concept & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
anyday product shoot in napa, calif nader khouri 2020
Nader Khouri

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

This Is How a Custom Watch Strap Is Made
custom strap
Henry Phillips

If you're a watch lover and you've never tried a completely bespoke strap, you're doing yourself a disservice.

LEARN MORE

The Best New Grooming Brands
best new grooming brands march
Courtesy

There’s freshness flowing through all of these companies, and you’re sure to find a new product or two to help elevate your self-care regimen.

LEARN MORE

The Complete Lexus Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained
lexus lc 500 2021
Lexus

Lexus’s lineup isn’t nearly as complicated as its German rivals, but it could still use some explaining.

LEARN MORE

7 Iconic Watch Bracelets Every Fan Should Know
7 iconic watch bracelets gear patrol lead full
Analog/Shift

Certain watch bracelet designs have achieved cult status are instantly recognizable, even among non-watch collectors.

LEARN MORE

What Do the Random Characters on Your Pocket Knife Blade Mean?
knife blade
Henry Phillips

Open your pocket knife. On one side of the blade, close to the handle, there are likely numbers and letters. They signify more than you might think.

LEARN MORE

Staub vs. Le Creuset: Which Brand Makes the Best Dutch Oven?
dutch ovens gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Any discussion pertaining to enameled cast-iron begins and ends with two brands.

LEARN MORE

The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained
roam
Courtesy

We break down some terms to know, as well as every product that Sonos currently makes.

LEARN MORE

Jeep Just Gave Us a Taste of 2 Cool New Concept Wranglers
the much anticipated 2021 easter jeep safari is right around the corner, and the jeep® brand and jeep performance parts by mopar teams are getting ready to debut several concepts in moab, utah, march 27 april 4 these concept design sketches provide a sneak preview of what's in store
Stellantis

And one of them may be the most revolutionary Wrangler in the brand's history.

LEARN MORE

The Best Apps to Use on Macs With Apple Silicon
macbook m1
Apple

Apple's M1 computers have a lot of advantages over their Intel-based ancestors. Just make sure you're using apps that can make the most of it.

LEARN MORE

Microwave Cooking Is the Cinderella Story of 2021, Thanks to This Cookware
anyday product shoot in napa, calif nader khouri 2020
Nader Khouri

Anyday is backed by one of the world's most famous chefs, who happens to be the microwave's biggest fan.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories