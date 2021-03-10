Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Cookware for Making Meals in the Microwave, Jeep's New Wrangler Concept & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
If you're a watch lover and you've never tried a completely bespoke strap, you're doing yourself a disservice.
There’s freshness flowing through all of these companies, and you’re sure to find a new product or two to help elevate your self-care regimen.
Lexus’s lineup isn’t nearly as complicated as its German rivals, but it could still use some explaining.
Certain watch bracelet designs have achieved cult status are instantly recognizable, even among non-watch collectors.
Open your pocket knife. On one side of the blade, close to the handle, there are likely numbers and letters. They signify more than you might think.
Any discussion pertaining to enameled cast-iron begins and ends with two brands.
We break down some terms to know, as well as every product that Sonos currently makes.
And one of them may be the most revolutionary Wrangler in the brand's history.
Apple's M1 computers have a lot of advantages over their Intel-based ancestors. Just make sure you're using apps that can make the most of it.
Anyday is backed by one of the world's most famous chefs, who happens to be the microwave's biggest fan.