Jeep Just Gave Us a Taste of 2 Cool New Concept Wranglers

The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah is sort of like the Super Bowl for Jeep owners— and each year, the brand itself brings a wide range of concept vehicles to show to their most loyal, interested customers. Some are strictly for fun; others, like the 2019 J6 two-door Gladiator, will make you angry Jeep has no plans to build them. And some are exciting previews of upcoming production vehicles.

To that end, Jeep has just released two design sketches previewing the concepts it plans to bring to Moab at the end of March. One is more traditional; the other may be the most revolutionary Wrangler in history.

Stellantis

The latter vehicle looks like it will be the electric Wrangler concept, which may herald a production vehicle debuting late this year or early next. Jeep has already confirmed that would be one of the vehicles on its "The Road Ahead" website, and it appears the Magneto trademark we heard about is indeed meant for this concept.

That eventual car — along with the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe — will spearhead Jeep's planned emergence as a green off-roading brand — at least, for those who want to go green. (Jeep will also be selling gas-guzzling Hemi V8 Wranglers for those that don't.)

Stellantis

The second Jeep sketch, apparently drawn by a designer named Frank, appears to showcase Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts accessories. OEMs going all-in on profitable off-roader customization has been a major trend recently; from the looks of this, Jeep is looking to up its game to fend off the challenge from the myriad of personalization options for the new Bronco. That may include a dedicated facility to customize Wranglers and Gladiators.

