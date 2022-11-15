Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Ford announced a new off-road package for the popular Bronco Sport. Available on Big Bend and Outer Banks trim levels, the new Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package will give fans plenty to write – or drive – home about. Availabe now via dealerships, the new package adds four steel bash plates to protect the vehicle’s critical underbelly areas, including one front metal skid plate and another protecting the fuel tank, and special 17-inch Carbonized Gray aluminum wheels that pair with grippy 225/65R17 all-terrain tires. Customers who bring home the 2023 model will also have access to the Bronco Off-Roadeo driving programs, where they can explore and begin to master their vehicle’s off-road capabilities.
The new ripstop Breach Jacket features a tough, water-resistant Pertex shell built to keep you toasty no matter the storm so you can, as ThruDark puts it, "‘zip up and griz it." Loaded with 850-fill premium down, the Breach offers superior warmth in a lightweight package. Key areas are reinforced with Cordura to guarantee added durability and help the jacket resist seasonal wear and tear. It's a hooded, windproof down jacket that is technical and rugged enough for expeditions in sub-zero temperatures, making it capable for any journey in your future – so long as you don’t venture beyond, you know, negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit. No matter where you live or what you have in store, look to the Breach Jacket to help you tackle every storm to come – it’s more than ready.
If you’re shopping for a discerning knife enthusiast and/or home chef, this unique blade is sure to fascinate them – and stand out amid any collection. Berkel’s Primitive Knife ($279) is forged from stainless steel and designed to sink into the curvature of the hand. Its ergonomic, "handle-less" design facilitates precise cuts, and the extra-sharp blade can be used to slice through meats, fruits and vegetables with unique ease.
Acid League’s new Ultimate Cocktail Kit ($145) comes equipped with three cocktail syrups, two cocktail bitters, a cocktail mist, brine, sugar rim and more. The brand emphasizes that armed with the kit, fans can "turn a few standard spirits into a kaleidoscope of flavor." With everything from Medjool date shrub syrup to oolong bourbon cocktail bitters, this is an eclectic kit designed to elevate every single pour. Then, as Dry January sneaks in, you or your giftee can switch gears and bust out Acid League’s "Proxies" Tasting Set ($80), comprising four unique non-alcoholic "wines."
The new MiniMax Big Green Egg ($659) packs all the power of the brand’s usual grills into a small, portable package. Designed to grill, smoke or bake, the device is made with NASA-grade ceramic material and comes with a portable nest to prop it up off the ground. Small but mighty, the MiniMax can cook a 12-pound turkey, two steaks or a whole chicken at one time and makes a great addition to your usual après-ski tailgate.
Made from lab-grown mycelium – the typically underground network of mushroom "roots" – each of Space Available Studio’s Mycelium Trays ($116) is completely unique. 100 percent nature-based and biodegradable, no two pieces will have the same color or texture. The organic, valet tray-like objects are available for pre-order now; once purchased, the tray will be "grown to order" and available eight weeks after purchase. If you have, ahem, mush more room for other goods, while you wait for your tray shop a range of other mycelium objects, totems and even incense holders from the brand.