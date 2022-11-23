Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Virgil Abloh’s new Modular Imagination collection was designed in collaboration with Cassina. First unveiled at Milan Design Week, the full collection comprises two pieces, which are... two different-sized blocks. Developed in the Cassina LAB, each block is designed to eventually be recycled and can be attached to another block via a simple connecting module. The blocks retail for $2,115 and $3,295, respectively; fans are encouraged to collect as many as possible to design their own unique structures.
Today we’re taking a look at the new Arc’Teryx Veilance collection, a spooky vodka and supply bag. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
As a sub-label within Arc’Teryx, Veilance refines the core brand’s outdoor aesthetic and channels it across a series of work-ready go-tos and all-season gear. In this latest drop, find chic wool blazers ($700), parkas ($2,000), and insulated, fully weatherproof coats ($1,600). Plus, if you’re looking for anything GORE-TEX, you’ll have plenty to choose from.
While some prefer flipping patties or seared steaks, true grill masters know that there’s only one way to serve huge servings of meat protein: shredded. These BBQ Claws ($30) by Gentleman’s Hardware are made from stainless steel to ensure a clean, efficient shred, and its handles are crafted from ultra-sturdy wood. Best of all, with a built-in bottle opener on the side of each claw, you’ll be happy to keep this tool right next to the grill. If you’re shopping for someone who seems to have every barbecue accessory in the book – or really admires certain Hugh Jackman characters – scoop up these claws before the holidays hit.
Harridan’s Paranormal Reserve ($199) launched as a haunting, limited release: only 666 bottles were made and then rested in the Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. Each bottle has gloves for handling and protection, plus an authenticity card and bespoke wooden case. The case lid is a functional Ouija board, and the spirit itself boasts a "voluptuously smooth mouthfeel and aromatic, expressive nose."
Produced by Readywares, this Supply Bag ($55) boasts 14 storage pockets and a huge main compartment. Made with waxed canvas, this bag is the perfect way to tote your favorite tools and gear from project to project and will keep everything easily within arm’s reach. Alternatively, pack it up with cleaning supplies to optimize your usual chore routine – or use the bag to carry out over a dozen bottles, beers or picnic snacks on your next jaunt.
Made In’s Pizza Steel Kit ($199) will make the perfect gift for any bonafide pizza lover as a supplement to their new pizza oven and pave the way for many, many pies to come. The full set comes with a Carbon Steel Pizza Steel, a 28-ounce can of Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes, a two-pound box of Hayden Flour Mills Pizza Flour and – the cherry on top – a 750-milliliter bottle of Graza Sizzle Oil. If that’s not enough, shop Made In’s full gift set collection to find deals for paella lovers, stock stars and pie pros.