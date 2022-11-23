Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now

Virgil Abloh’s new Modular Imagination collection was designed in collaboration with Cassina. First unveiled at Milan Design Week, the full collection comprises two pieces, which are... two different-sized blocks. Developed in the Cassina LAB, each block is designed to eventually be recycled and can be attached to another block via a simple connecting module. The blocks retail for $2,115 and $3,295, respectively; fans are encouraged to collect as many as possible to design their own unique structures.

Today we’re taking a look at the new Arc’Teryx Veilance collection, a spooky vodka and supply bag. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.