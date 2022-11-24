Today in Gear: Gear to Be Thankful For

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Today’s the day: the greatest feast/food coma of the year. Thanksgiving always comes and goes so quickly; while, yes, you’ll end up with leftovers for a week (or two), what about the next hundred(s) of meals? Denny’s is making it easier to plan ahead with a newly released $5.99 graphic tee that secures the wearer one free Everyday Value Meal every day in 2023. The meal comes with eggs, bacon (or sausage) and your choice of two pancakes, a slice of French toast or a biscuit and gravy. The drop will be limited to just 150 shirts, with the launch going live on November 24. For everything you need to know, you can read our full explainer here.
adidas has given runners a new reason –or, perhaps, no excuse – to brave the coldest and slushiest of streets. Part of the brand’s expansive Ultraboost 22 collection, the Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 integrates COLD.RDY tech and promises stable – and, most importantly, drier – winter running. A Continental Wintergrip rubber outsole is specially engineered to ensure added traction in cold, wet conditions and breathable COLD.DRY lining keeps feet warm on your coldest runs. The addition of winter-proof elements hasn't diminished performance – COLD.RDY 2.0s feature adidas' top-tier running tech throughout: "hundreds of BOOST capsules fused together to guarantee better energy return." That BOOST midsole cushioning is paired with a Linear Energy Push system for a stable, responsive ride and an upper made with 50 percent recycled content. It may be cold and dark out there, but there's no reason to compromise training during winter months. Bring home a pair of COLD.RDY Ultraboost 22 (and make sure your other cold weather running gear is up to snuff) and keep moving all season long.
While newbies stick to summer, true surf heads know that winter (and destination travel) can unlock an entirely different type of wave. So stock up on gear today before it sells out in Spring – and start with Le Board Bag ($78). Created by the sustainable swimwear brand Zonarch, fans can slip their bag through Le Board Bag and then throw the straps over their shoulder for improved carry comfort. The bag is made with functional non-slip fabric and boasts a large pocket on the front for your keys or other belongings.
As mentioned, winter waves can transform your surf game – but you’ll need some serious gear to brave them. So face it all with Billabong’s Furnace Natural Zipperless Full Wetsuit ($500). The brand’s new Furnace Natural line launched as a collection of neoprene-free wetsuits to amplify the benefits of natural rubber. Neoprene is derived from petroleum and does not biodegrade; Billabong’s efforts towards natural rubber are a step in the right direction and also offer fans a comfortable, sustainable alternative.
For anyone who has ever found themselves with a flat in the middle of nowhere (or simply fears the prospect), you already know that packing out the right recovery gear is typically expensive and space-intensive. Hoto Tools' portable Electric Tire Inflator ($75) is streamlined and small (about 3.5 x 5 inches), and can be charged via a USB-C cable. It's compatible with Schrader and Presta valves, features a built-in flashlight and offers five different modes: car, bike, motorcycle, ball and "custom." Conveniently, it auto-stops at pre-determined pressures, too, so you'll never have to worry about overfilling. Versatile and ready for the road or trail, you'll want to keep this tool on hand.
Shinola is preparing to launch The Monster GMT Automatic 40MM ($1,995) tomorrow morning. Fans can join the waitlist today to try their hand at securing the stainless steel travel watch. Powered by a Sellita SW330-2 movement, the watch features a fourth hand that rotates once every 24 hours to provide basic tracking of multiple time zones. The new Dark Olive version ushers the Shinola Monster Automatic Series into its next phase and trades the previously ceramic bezel for durable stainless steel.
