Most T-shirts are, well, T-shirts. Sure, yours might support your favorite band, rep your favorite sports team or serve as an homage to your alma mater, but they're little more than cotton (or linen or polyester) fabric. That is to say, although your vintage ones can be traded or resold, none of your T-shirts can buy you dinner.

But this one can buy you breakfast.

Denny's (yes, the restaurant) all-new graphic tee features a QR code sewn onto the sleeve that, when scanned, entitles the wearer to one free Everyday Value Meal, which includes eggs (cooked to your liking), bacon or sausage and your choice of two pancakes, one French toast slice or a biscuit and gravy, each day in 2023. The best part? The shirt costs as much as one meal: $5.99.

To be fair, it’s a good-looking tee. Courtesy

Seems like a steal, right? Well, I guess that depends on your opinion on Denny's. But if you went every single day, and presented your QR code every time the check came, this $5.99 T-shirt would save you $2,186 on breakfast. That's the point, Denny's president John Dillon says. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets. At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us," Dillon said in a statement. "The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants."

Limited to just 150 shirts, the concept is good-natured, but not far-reaching. The T-shirts — which surprisingly aren't that bad-looking, minus the tag sewn onto the sleeve — drop on DinerDrip.com at 12am EST on November 24th.

