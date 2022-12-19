Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Calling all gearheads – Outdoor Retailer is preparing for its eponymous 2023 showcase. Set to run in Salt Lake City from January 10 - 23, the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show will feature products from over 1,250 independent specialty retail shops, regional stores, national chains and more from across the U.S. For insiders, the show is a great time to check out some of the most exciting new gear and check out the products that are putting new brands on the map. Though many of these game-changing products will likely launch as prototypes, there are always plenty of fun releases to shop, ensuring enthusiasts get a little extra edge on the mountain, trail or slopes.

Today we’re taking a look at a durable new snow shovel, BMW motorcycle and the Grail Watch 3. This is Today in Gear.

