Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Calling all gearheads – Outdoor Retailer is preparing for its eponymous 2023 showcase. Set to run in Salt Lake City from January 10 - 23, the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show will feature products from over 1,250 independent specialty retail shops, regional stores, national chains and more from across the U.S. For insiders, the show is a great time to check out some of the most exciting new gear and check out the products that are putting new brands on the map. Though many of these game-changing products will likely launch as prototypes, there are always plenty of fun releases to shop, ensuring enthusiasts get a little extra edge on the mountain, trail or slopes.
Today we’re taking a look at a durable new snow shovel, BMW motorcycle and the Grail Watch 3. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Trilobe only releases spectacular, inspired designs – and now, with Grail Watch 3: Trilobe Une Folle Soirée “Wild Night” ($23,400), the brand has once again cemented that reputation. Created in partnership with Wei Koh’s (founder of Revolution and The Rake) Grail Watch, the new timepiece features three concave, curved rings that reimagine the traditional time-telling display. Each ring floats above the watch’s dial, where an exposed movement is revealed. The watch’s case is made with Grade 5 titanium, and the manual movement is the Self-winding caliber Trilobe X-Centric. While the first release sold out immediately, fans can add themselves to the waitlist at the link below.
BMW is celebrating 100 years in the motorcycle industry with its new 2023 R nineT 100 Years Edition ($16,640). Only 1,923 models will be available in a black or chrome paint scheme. Buyers can choose Option 719, which includes wheels with black anodized rims, or Billet Pack Shadow, which offers features like milled cylinder head covers and hardware, as well as expansion tank covers and flashy bar-end mirrors. An updated R 18 will also launch with 1,923 limited models to celebrate the brand’s 100-year milestone.
Planning on hosting? Don't forget to shovel the driveway first – only do it faster with DMOS’ Stealth Shovel ($119). The lightweight model weighs in at just 3.5 pounds and is made with bend-proof, "indestructible" aluminum. Equipped with an oversized blade, you’ll be able to remove dirt and snow more efficiently thanks to the shovel’s toothed edge and break up hard-packed ice and slush in no time. Meanwhile, the packable design means the shovel will easily pack up when it’s time to put it away or haul it over to a friend’s house.
The holidays mean lots and lots of holiday cards. So why not slice them open in style? Luckily, this Damascus Letter Opener ($39) can add a little flair to the task. Boasting a four-inch blade, the knife is made from a single piece of Damascus steel – which features 300 layers hand-forged from the barrel of a Leopard battle tank. So yeah, it’s a pretty hefty upgrade from those kitchen scissors.
As you’re preparing to snuggle up for a little holiday R&R, why not make your bed as comfortable as humanly possible? Enter Earthfoam: a new, certified organic and fair-trade sleep brand centered around pillows, mattresses and mattress toppers ($100 -$1,500) made from the brand’s namesake material: earthfoam. For those who’ve read the praises of latex mattresses and ever dreamed of a more eco-friendly memory foam, listen up. Earthfoam is made from 100 percent natural, sustainably sourced rubber that’s then layered with breathable wool and soft quilted cotton. The result? A cool, cloud-soft pillow, topper or mattress that you’ll look forward to sinking into every evening.