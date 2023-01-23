Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
For some, the Alpine A110 sports car may represent a sort of forbidden fruit – a head-turning French model and rival to the Porsche Cayman that can't set foot (tire?) on U.S. soil. For now. Kind of. The Alpine is planning to make an official American debut by 2027 or 2028. Initially responsible for re-branding their parent company (Renault) Formula 1 team, the Alpine now hopes to launch in the United States with two electric crossovers – expect one midsize and one larger vehicle. Read everything they need to know about the new launch here.
Today we’re taking a look at a new launch from L’Epée, a portable projector and a comfortable new E-Bike. This is Today in Gear.
This year, Budweiser is teaming up with Urban Stems to launch a limited-edition arrangement: This Bud’s For You ($95, while supplies last). Launching January 24, the unique set couples a classic red rose bouquet with a branded Budweiser glass vase pitcher. As an added bonus, fans will receive a $15 gift card to use on their next Budweiser purchase on Instacart. So if you’re looking for a straightforward way to say I love you, do it with Bud.
The "innovative timepiece inspired by a dangerous explosive" is described as a compact desk and mantel clock. Modeled after the historic MKII grenade, the L’Epée Grenade features a pin that doubles as the clock key used to set the time and wind the eight-day movement. The time is displayed on two black aluminum disks rotating "directly over the beating heart of the Grenade." The new horological sculpture was launched in eight colors, with 99 pieces available per color.
The new LC CineBeam Pf510Q ($600) is a lightweight projector producing up to 120 inches of full HD resolution. Equipped with a simple, user-friendly remote, fans can use the device to connect via Apple AirPlay or their favorite streaming apps. Users can even project from their own phones thanks to an integrated Screen Share feature. The projector is also designed to automatically align your projection to eliminate distortion.
The new model takes inspiration from the brand’s existing Loft collection, which offers users practical bikes for city commuting. The step-thru Loft Go! 7D EQ ($2,000) is designed with a diamond frame to ensure users can ride comfortably. Fans can reach 20 mph thanks to a 250 Wh battery that can power a 40-mile range. Boasting a fully integrated battery and easy-to-use LED Display, the new model is an excellent E-Bike for first-timers.
Over the years, TREW’s technical snow bibs ($499) have quietly risen to the top of every skier’s wishlist. Now, "after months of rigorous development, prototyping and fit testing," the brand has released its best-selling bibs in 2X - 5X sizing (and three different inseam lengths) as well. They’re also equipped with the brand’s New PRIMO fabric, which takes 100 percent recycled nylon to create a three-layer fabric that is both waterproof and breathable.