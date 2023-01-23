Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear january 23 2023 l’epée grenade clock

For some, the Alpine A110 sports car may represent a sort of forbidden fruit – a head-turning French model and rival to the Porsche Cayman that can't set foot (tire?) on U.S. soil. For now. Kind of. The Alpine is planning to make an official American debut by 2027 or 2028. Initially responsible for re-branding their parent company (Renault) Formula 1 team, the Alpine now hopes to launch in the United States with two electric crossovers – expect one midsize and one larger vehicle. Read everything they need to know about the new launch here.

Today we’re taking a look at a new launch from L’Epée, a portable projector and a comfortable new E-Bike. This is Today in Gear.


Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Budweiser is Making Valentine’s Day A Little Easier
urban stems x budweiser rose bouquet
Urban Stems

This year, Budweiser is teaming up with Urban Stems to launch a limited-edition arrangement: This Bud’s For You ($95, while supplies last). Launching January 24, the unique set couples a classic red rose bouquet with a branded Budweiser glass vase pitcher. As an added bonus, fans will receive a $15 gift card to use on their next Budweiser purchase on Instacart. So if you’re looking for a straightforward way to say I love you, do it with Bud.

SHOP NOW

L’Epée Launches a Ticking Grenade (Clock)
l’epée grenade clock in blue
L’Epée

The "innovative timepiece inspired by a dangerous explosive" is described as a compact desk and mantel clock. Modeled after the historic MKII grenade, the L’Epée Grenade features a pin that doubles as the clock key used to set the time and wind the eight-day movement. The time is displayed on two black aluminum disks rotating "directly over the beating heart of the Grenade." The new horological sculpture was launched in eight colors, with 99 pieces available per color.

LEARN MORE

LG Delivers a New Portable Projector
lg cinebeam pf510q smart portable projector with simple remote
LG

The new LC CineBeam Pf510Q ($600) is a lightweight projector producing up to 120 inches of full HD resolution. Equipped with a simple, user-friendly remote, fans can use the device to connect via Apple AirPlay or their favorite streaming apps. Users can even project from their own phones thanks to an integrated Screen Share feature. The projector is also designed to automatically align your projection to eliminate distortion.

SHOP NOW

Electra Bicycle Company Releases the New Logt Go! 7D EQ E-Bike
person riding across bridge on electra bicycle company logt go 7d eq e bike
Electra Bicycle Company

The new model takes inspiration from the brand’s existing Loft collection, which offers users practical bikes for city commuting. The step-thru Loft Go! 7D EQ ($2,000) is designed with a diamond frame to ensure users can ride comfortably. Fans can reach 20 mph thanks to a 250 Wh battery that can power a 40-mile range. Boasting a fully integrated battery and easy-to-use LED Display, the new model is an excellent E-Bike for first-timers.

SHOP NOW

TREW Drops Expands Its Bib Lineup With Extended Sizing
man wearing trewth bib primo
TREW

Over the years, TREW’s technical snow bibs ($499) have quietly risen to the top of every skier’s wishlist. Now, "after months of rigorous development, prototyping and fit testing," the brand has released its best-selling bibs in 2X - 5X sizing (and three different inseam lengths) as well. They’re also equipped with the brand’s New PRIMO fabric, which takes 100 percent recycled nylon to create a three-layer fabric that is both waterproof and breathable.

SHOP NOW

