Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

For some, the Alpine A110 sports car may represent a sort of forbidden fruit – a head-turning French model and rival to the Porsche Cayman that can't set foot (tire?) on U.S. soil. For now. Kind of. The Alpine is planning to make an official American debut by 2027 or 2028. Initially responsible for re-branding their parent company (Renault) Formula 1 team, the Alpine now hopes to launch in the United States with two electric crossovers – expect one midsize and one larger vehicle. Read everything they need to know about the new launch here.

Today we’re taking a look at a new launch from L’Epée, a portable projector and a comfortable new E-Bike. This is Today in Gear.



