Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
On the heels of Rolex’s recent announcement, Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched its own certified pre-owned program, called ‘The Collectibles.’ The new program commemorates the brand’s 190th birthday and has kicked off with a new book under the same name. Chronicling key moments across the brand’s history, the book celebrates some of the brand’s most iconic models – and gives readers an excuse to find them online. Of course, the watches featured throughout its pages went live with the book’s release, and can now be found online at Jaeger LeCoultre’s The Collectibles page. Going forward, every timepiece purchased from The Collectibles will arrive with a new watch strap and box, two-year warranty and a copy of The Collectibles book.
Today we’re taking a look at a new cycling capsule, snowboard and Spyderco’s newest knife. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Salomon joined forces with cycling boutique Pas Normal Studios to create a two-piece cycling capsule. The collection centers around an updated spin on Salomon’s classic XA Alpine 2 Advanced. There, Pas took the classic trail-runner and reimagined it as a cycling shoe with an updated lacing system, protective gaiter and reliable weatherproofing. The collection will also include a new hydration vest equipped with two 500ml flasks, plus an additional filtered straw. The collection is expected to drop online tomorrow morning at the link below.
While the original version first launched in 1996, Spyderco has now released the Spyderco Military 2 Knife ($280). Just like its predecessor, the new knife features a .145” thick clip point blade made with CPM S30V steel, and a handle set with grippy, G-10 scales. That said, it’s slightly lighter weight and no longer designed with the original liner lock. Instead, the brand has included its own compression lock, to ensure better structural integrity. Set to release in the coming weeks, this is a knife that will impress any true collector.
ASPENX recently teamed up with Shaun White’s Whitespace to create a new snowboard – the Whitespace ASPENX Freestyle Shaun White Pro ($1,500). Described as ‘Shaun’s most versatile board yet,’ the new model was crafted for ‘effortless precision’ and designed with less surface area to ensure more speed. Constructed from an improved carbon fiberglass, the board was also treated with a plant-based bio-resin for enhanced performance. While still available, only fifty handmade boards were released in this series, so act fast if you want to bring one home.
The Italian brand’s Triple Stitch has quickly grown into a cult favorite, but now, CONCEPTKICKS founder Daniel Bailey is pushing the silhouette a little further. To create the new Triple Stitch MrBailey Sneaker ($1,290), the team took the classic shoe and hand-wrapped a single piece leather strap all the way around the sole. To create the final, textured look, the team applied a treatment that draws from yakisugi, a traditional Japanese wood preservation technique. The result? A show-stopping, futuristic shoe you’ll want to wear everywhere.
Over the last three years, Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters have impressed fans and now; they’re only getting better. With 10 new models hitting the market, fans can look forward to putters equipped with a new “I-beam” neck which allows users to better customize their sole weights. On top of that, the brand is planning to offer new putters with dual-milled faces and a new range of ‘Plus’ models that offer a wider, more forgiving, profile. Many of the new putters will begin retailing on March 17, with the full range going live by May 19.