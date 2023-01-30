Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

On the heels of Rolex’s recent announcement, Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched its own certified pre-owned program, called ‘The Collectibles.’ The new program commemorates the brand’s 190th birthday and has kicked off with a new book under the same name. Chronicling key moments across the brand’s history, the book celebrates some of the brand’s most iconic models – and gives readers an excuse to find them online. Of course, the watches featured throughout its pages went live with the book’s release, and can now be found online at Jaeger LeCoultre’s The Collectibles page. Going forward, every timepiece purchased from The Collectibles will arrive with a new watch strap and box, two-year warranty and a copy of The Collectibles book.

