Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

You may not be able to "borrow" that Netflix login too much longer. This week, Netflix rolled out its new anti-password sharing measures, including device verification when an account is being used outside the home network. If an account is being repeatedly used outside the home wifi network of the account owner, or if a new device tries to connect, Netflix will send the primary account holder a 4-digit verification code which they will have 15 minutes to enter. Those who aren’t part of an account household will now have to get their own account or be added as an “extra member” by the plan's owner for an additional fee.
It’s almost Valentine's day, which means red and pink chocolate boxes, teddy bears and….joints! Dad Grass produces CBD joints, edibles and flower in their distinct 70s inspired packaging, and for the most romantic holiday, they’ve released a new Rose Rolled CBD Joint ($15). Each joint includes one gram of organic hemp flower rolled in smokable organic rose petals from the Andes Mountains, plus a special-edition card for you to wax poetic to your sweetie. Really we can’t think of a better gift for anyone who just wants to chill out this Valentine's Day.
Whether you’re into retro design or you’re a space enthusiast, this partnership between Master & Dynamic and Applied Art Forms is for you. The limited edition MH40 wireless headphones are inspired by the Apollo space missions and frankly they look right out of the 1960s. Despite their look, the MH40 includes some of today’s best technology, with bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, dual microphones and up to 18 hours of battery life. With only 75 units available (at $399), act fast if you want to feel like you’re going to the moon with every listen.
If you’re unfamiliar with FITTED Underground that’s ok, up until now the custom denim brand has been designed and created exclusively by founder Eric John. This week for the first time FITTED has released a curated line of 8 different styles of ready to wear jeans made in NYC. Each pair is made with high quality fabric, pure brass hardware and veg tanned leather details. Right now the flagship MPD design is on sale for $50 off, but with all the items ranging in price from $225 to $285 these are premium denim products at an incredibly reasonable price.
In celebration of February being black history month boutique rum brand Ten to One has partnered with Brooklyn artist Devin B. Johnson to create an artists edition of their Caribbean Dark Rum. Johnson created a custom piece of art titled “Inner Glow” to pay homage to the power and wisdom drawn from Black heritage. Ten to One is a Black-owned brand that is grounded in Caribbean culture, making this partnership all the more authentic. The rum itself has rich notes of cooked fruits and baking spice and is easy to sip or mix as you prefer. Pick up the Artist’s Edition for $65 this month to do your part to support Black business and art.
ERL is known for their elevated casual designs influenced by california surf culture, and now just in time to usher us from winter to spring they’re partnering with french retailer Mytheresa. The exclusive capsule collection updates ERL’s fan-favorites in vibrant new colors. We’re a particular fan of the gradient knits and brushed sweaters which are as wearable as they are eye-catching. For anyone looking to add a little light back into their wardrobe, you can snag the collection now from Mytheresa, and you might just find ERL is your new favorite designer.