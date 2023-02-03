Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

You may not be able to "borrow" that Netflix login too much longer. This week, Netflix rolled out its new anti-password sharing measures, including device verification when an account is being used outside the home network. If an account is being repeatedly used outside the home wifi network of the account owner, or if a new device tries to connect, Netflix will send the primary account holder a 4-digit verification code which they will have 15 minutes to enter. Those who aren’t part of an account household will now have to get their own account or be added as an “extra member” by the plan's owner for an additional fee.

Today we’re looking at a Valentine's Gift for your favorite stoner, an out-of-this-world headphone collab, and an artistic rum release. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.