Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Nancy O'connor
today in gear february 13 2023 g shock bodega watch

A lot happened yesterday, The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35 in a nail-biting game to clench the 57th Super bowl. Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during the Apple music halftime show. And for the dog lovers, you might have teared up watching the Farmer's Dog Super Bowl commercial. If you missed it, grab some tissues and check it out here.

In other news, today we’re taking a look at Maybach's first plug-in hybrid, the Bodega x G-SHOCK collab and much more.


This Battery-Powered Chainsaw Delivers
man using stihl msa 300 c o chainsaw
STIHL

Say goodbye to the mess of gas with the most powerful battery-powered chain saw in the STIHL line-up. The MSA300 delivers professional-grade performance for tackling your outdoor activities with an increased battery life compared to other battery models. So you can spend more time tackling your to-do list and less time charging your equipment.

SHOP NOW

Mercedes Maybach Announces Its First-Ever Plug-In Hybrid
maybach first phev
Mercedes-Benz

Maybach's first PHEV is the rebranded and more luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz S 580e. Delivering luxury and efficiency, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e is due to be released later this year. The luxury sedan will go from zero to 62 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds and can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour when using both the ICE and electric hearts. Powerful, luxurious and efficient, we're excited for this one.

LEARN MORE

Bodega and G-SHOCK Debut New DW-5600 Watch
g shock bodega watch
CASIO

G-SHOCK has announced its new debut with Bodega with the DW-5600 Watch launching Feb 21st. The “Anytime & Anywhere” combines G-SHOCK's most beloved model with a vision for a nostalgic timepiece perfect for any timepiece collector. The watch features an alternative woven Bodega band and a retro face complete with co-branding. Plus, it comes in a special olive trunk carrying case tagged with custom co-branding.

SHOP NOW

These Chukkas Are Seriously Good Looking
yuketen all handsewn tokyo db chukka
YUKETEN

YUKETEN is known for its ready-to-wear, hand-crafted shoes that don’t sacrifice style for comfort. And the new Tokyo DB Chukka’s do just that. These handsewn moccasins are crafted with premium Horween Chromepak leather and will be hard to take off. But the Vibram outsole allows you to leave the house while feeling like you are still in your slippers. Handmade in Maine and built to last a lifetime, secure yours below.

SHOP NOW

Recovery Robes Designed for Adventure
man wearings plover montucky cold snacks hooded robe
Plover Robes

Plover robes live at the intersection of style and functionality. With a buttery smooth performance fabric and an array of fun designs, these are perfect for every adventurer. These robes keep you cool and dry on a hot day and warm and snug during the cold months. So it is the perfect thing to pack for your outdoor adventures 365 days a year.

SHOP NOW

