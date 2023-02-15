How to Wash a Backpack the Right Way

T-shirts, underwear and socks are easy to clean: They get dirty, you throw them in the wash. But when you soil bigger, bulkier things — like a backpack — restoring them to their original state isn't as simple of a process. That being said, there are safe ways to do it.

Most backpacks, for example, can handle a standard wash cycle: cold water, a delicate spin and then the opportunity to air dry. Unsure? Inside your backpack, there should be a care tag that explains what it can and cannot endure. Other times it's more obvious. A leather backpack, for example, shouldn't ever go in the wash. The same can be said for most coated backpacks, which could be stripped of their finish by an astringent detergent.

Now, once you've determined whether it's safe to wash your backpack, you'll find instructions for both machine-washing and hand-washing your humble book-carrier — plus, what you'll need to do it both ways.

How to Wash a Backpack in a Washing Machine

What You'll Need: A washing machine, stain remover, laundry detergent, toothbrush, towel, bin

Step #1: Empty It

First, it's important you remove everything from inside your backpack. Check the interior pockets, the laptop sleeve, the bottom of its main pocket. Plus, check the exterior pockets, too, where things like receipts, business cards and even headphones hide.

Step #2: Spot Clean or Soak It

If your backpack is truly dirty, you may need to soak it prior to putting it in the washing machine. Soaking is best for deep, stuck-on dirt or other stains, while spot cleaning helps address, well, a single spot. Think of it this way: A splash calls for a spot clean; a spill requires a soak.

To soak it, fill a bin with lukewarm water. Drop in a tablespoon of detergent. Mix and submerge the backpack. Leave it there for at least 30 minutes.

To spot clean, apply a pre-treatment to the affected area. Scrub it using an old toothbrush or coarse cotton towel. There's no need to wash the spot cleaner off before putting it in the washing machine.

Step #3: Flip It Inside Out

The steps prior to this one are meant to address the outside, which is probably where it's most dirty. But you constantly put things inside your backpack, too, and the bottom of it can get quite... nasty.

After you've emptied it and pre-cleaned it, flip the backpack inside out, putting the straps and pockets on the inside. This way they won't damage the inside of your washing drum or get stuck on any stray parts.

Step #4: Wash It with Cold Water on the 'Delicates' Setting

Most washing machines — maybe not older laundromat models — let you customize how you clean. For a backpack, it's best to use cold water and pick a gentler spin cycle. "Delicates," for example, works for towels, linens and the like, but it's also great for a backpack, which shouldn't be bounced around too hard.

Place yours inside the washing machine with a towel or a sweatshirt (for added weight) and press start.

Step #5: Let It Air Dry

When your machine eventually rings (or chimes or dings), it's time to remove your backpack. Don't let it sit inside there while soaking wet. Take your backpack out, hang it somewhere where the sun shines and let it dry. Keep it out of a dark, cold laundry room or bathroom, where the backpack will not only dry slower but could possibly foster mildew. If you have to clean it inside, post it up near a dehumidifier if you have one.

How to Wash a Backpack by Hand

What You'll Need: Stain remover, laundry detergent, a toothbrush, a towel, a bin and some warm water

Again, be sure your backpack is built to be washed. For non common sense materials, check the care tag for instructions.

Step #1: Empty It

This is self explanatory at this point: Everything must come out. Make sure your backpack is empty before you start cleaning it.

Step #2: Spot Clean

Without a dedicated wash cycle afterward, spot cleaning becomes even more important. Use something like Shout (or even Dawn Dish Soap) to address the most stuck-on stains. A hard bristle brush will work on nylon or canvas, but avoid scrubbing leather, waxed canvas or waterproof polyester. These materials are more prone to being damaged by cleaning products.

Step #3: Let It Soak

To soak it, fill a bin with lukewarm water. Drop in a tablespoon of detergent. Mix and submerge the backpack. Leave it there for at least an hour, especially if you don't plan on putting it in the washing machine afterward.

Step #4: Let It Air Dry

Turn the backpack right side out, hang it up somewhere warm and well lit and let it air dry on its own.