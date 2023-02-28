Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
OnePlus first made waves for its high-end flagship smartphone the One Plus One. Since then, the company has continued to pump out interesting models including its newest concept: the OnePlus 11. Teased just in time for MWC 2023, the concept phone was designed around an ‘Active CryroFlux’ liquid that was inspired by the cooling systems found in today’s Gaming PCs. In theory, the phone would harness a piezoelectric ceramic micropump to shoot the cooling fluid throughout the phone. If employed, the system would allow manufacturers to significantly slim down bulkier ‘gamer’ phones, while users would potentially enjoy games loading at three to four more frames per second. That said, the OnePlus 11 Concept is not currently slated to enter production, though its technology is carving out an interesting new avenue for future gaming tech.
Today we're taking a look at GORE-TEX Chuck Taylors, climbing gear and a titanium bartending set. This is Today in Gear.
Mozy is engineered to keep you mobile and cozy while doing the things you love. Whether it’s an evening stroll in the park, a chilly day at your kid’s soccer game or a bonfire at your best friend’s house, Mozy’s got you covered. Fully adjustable and great for life on the go, this patented thermal wrap uses anti-convective heat loss technology. As a result, it can keep you over 500 percent warmer than a stadium blanket. Plus, thanks to its unique fit, fans can easily use this sleek weatherproof blanket when they're sitting, standing or walking. Completely hands-free, Mozy can keep you comfortable in as low as 20℉. Fans can choose from four distinct colorways and find both adult and youth sizes today. Shopping for the whole family? Bring home the Mozy 22 Parent Pack to keep the whole family cozy on the go.
These are the Gorpcore Chuck Taylors dreams are made of. Japanese brand nanamica aims to offer fans strong, sporty basics that perfectly balance fashion and functionality. Now, by teaming up with Converse, nanamica gives fans an extra weather-proof pair of classic Chuck Taylors. Set to drop on March 17 for $131, nanamica’s Converse Chuck Taylors are made from recycled cotton and rubber, plus lined with every gearhand’s favorite breathable, waterproof textile: GORE-TEX.
Certified ‘prAna Adventurers’ Chris Sharma and Meagan Martin recently co-hosted the HBO Max Original ‘The Climb.’ There, they put some of prAna’s top climbing gear to the test, and now fans can shop some of their favorite styles online. With everything from layering jackets to technical pants to eye-catching chalk bags, there’s something for everyone. Standouts include the versatile Kanab Pant ($89) for women, and the durable men’s Stretch Zion E-Waist Pant II ($95), plus a suite of graphic chalk bags ($35) that will never get left behind.
Meet heywell’s newest flavor: Energy + Uplift Sparkling Orange Mango. Designed to help brighten your mood, the effervescent, naturally caffeinated beverage has already become a best-seller at Erewhon. It boasts a deep stack of plant-based ingredients like ashwagandha, ginseng, schisandra, amla berry, lemon balm and l-theanine; plus it’s low in calories and sugar. Fans can also take advantage of other fun flavors like Calm + Restore Sparkling Blackberry Ginger or Calm + Hydrate Sparkling Lime, with the full collection retailing now in stores and online.
Want to ace your next housewarming? Try gifting Snowpeak’s ultimate Bartender Set ($359). Equipped with a complete set of tools for making (and enjoying) cocktails; the set includes a Titanium Saké bottle, two Titanium Saké cups, a Ti-Double H450 Stacking Mug and measuring spoon. Streamlined and decidedly elegant, this set will stun on the bar cart but it’ll also hold up at your campsite – so secure your own set today to try it out against your favorite back drop.