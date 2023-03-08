Today in Gear: Five Products Worth Studying Up On

Want to revamp your whole lifestyle? Try off-roading with Polaris. The brand just revealed the all new 2024 Polaris RZR XP, a tough-riding beast that will keep you comfortable on any terrain. The new model boasts a redesigned chassis for better agility and a new driveline equipped with strong half shafts, prop shafts and bearings. On top of that Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks now allow up to 20.5 inches of wheel travel, meaning fans can ride smoother on every trail. Fans can also now opt for a full door and roof, plus heaters and windshield wipers. Curious to learn more? Read up on our full 2024 Polaris RZR XP guide here.

