Today in Gear: Five Products Worth Studying Up On
Want to revamp your whole lifestyle? Try off-roading with Polaris. The brand just revealed the all new 2024 Polaris RZR XP, a tough-riding beast that will keep you comfortable on any terrain. The new model boasts a redesigned chassis for better agility and a new driveline equipped with strong half shafts, prop shafts and bearings. On top of that Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks now allow up to 20.5 inches of wheel travel, meaning fans can ride smoother on every trail. Fans can also now opt for a full door and roof, plus heaters and windshield wipers. Curious to learn more? Read up on our full 2024 Polaris RZR XP guide here.
Today we’re taking a look at a new Airstream, Fixed-Blade and a pair of sporty golf slides. This is Today in Gear.
Airstream has officially revived its historic Caravel Travel Trailer line, and upgraded the new Caravel with an upscale modern interior, clean lines and new sophisticated features. Fans can choose from four different floor plans, and further customize other aspects like their appliances and upholstery. Measuring 16.5 feet end to end, the Caravel can easily be towed by most SUVs thanks to Airstream's iconic travel trailer design (i.e. a low center of gravity, smart weight distribution and the aerodynamic aluminum shell). Retailing now for $74,000, fans can find all of the new model’s specs at the link below.
The brand’s new SS23 collection was designed for nights of raucous dancing and leisurely days filled with gorgeous bright blue skies. Inspired by 1970s vacation style, the full collection features a mix of playful statement pieces and classic staples adorned with the brand’s iconic embroidery. Fans can find everything from beautiful cuban linen shirts (dotted with minute details and embroidery) to woven shirts and sleek suede jackets. So shop the collection today to melt those lasting winter vibes.
The Seattle-based outdoors brand has joined forces with Xtratuf and Nomar to release a few pieces of durable, all-conditions gear. Standouts include the Filson x Xtratuf 15” Insulated Legacy Boots ($225), which are built for unrivaled warmth in wet, cold conditions and the clever Filson x Nomar Mesh Tote ($125). Inspired by Alaskan fishermen, the ‘endlessly-useful’ bag is made with a strong mesh fabric and lined with a no-drip, sea-tarp bottom.
As spring edges ever closer, golf brands across the country have begun to finally release and reveal their news clubs. That said, before you find yourself knee deep in recommendations, consider this crowd pleaser: The Mulligan Slide ($45). Designed with a faux grass footbed, golf ball heel pad and built-in tee, this sporty shoe is a clear hole-in-one. Plus, thanks to its durable foam outsole, it’s equipped to get you where you need to be – no matter how long it takes you.
Columbia River Knife and Tool has announced an exciting new addition: The Bugsy ($200). Designed by custom knifemaker and survivalist Kaila Cumings (who also starred as a repeat contestant on Naked & Afraid), the premium fixed-blade will drop in two different versions. The first offers fans a stonewash, plain-edge blade with a Micarta handle and leather sheath. The second boasts a black Cerakote-coated blade with Veff Serrations, a matching black G10 handle and a kydex sheath. Both models will go live on March 17 at Blade Show Texas, with online sales to follow.