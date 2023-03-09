Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Want to revamp your whole lifestyle? Try off-roading with Polaris. The brand just revealed the all new 2024 Polaris RZR XP, a tough-riding beast that will keep you comfortable on any terrain. The new model boasts a redesigned chassis for better agility and a new driveline equipped with strong half shafts, prop shafts and bearings. On top of that Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks now allow up to 20.5 inches of wheel travel, meaning fans can ride smoother on every trail. Fans can also now opt for a full door and roof, plus heaters and windshield wipers. Curious to learn more? Read up on our full 2024 Polaris RZR XP guide here.
Today we’re taking a look at a new Airstream, Fixed-Blade and a pair of sporty golf slides. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
FREITAG, king of cool totes and bike-friendly messenger bags, is ramping up its F-Cut program. Traditionally, the brand has been known for iconic gear made with repurposed truck tarps, airbags and other cool materials. Now, its F-Cut program allows users to design their own one-off bags in an awesome virtual design platform. While fans previously could only use the program to create the F712 DRAGNET, they’ll now have the chance to also craft the F713 KNIGHT RIDER. The asymmetrical hip bag is a biker fan-favorite, as it can strap right onto your bike frame. Fans can try the F-Cut program at the link below, and shop the full collection here.
The brand’s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection offers fans a great range of stylish, Japanese-designed technical garments. For this collection, Snow Peak crafted some of its fan-favorite Takibi styles from a lightweight, 100 percent fire-resistant ‘Weather Cloth,’ and reinvented the parka as a lightweight style for warmer weather. On top of that, fans can also find other standouts like the Fire-Resistant Stretch Jacket ($420), Flexible Insulated Cardigans ($230) and sporty new Active Comfort Shorts ($170) for men and women.
Nanu is a design-minded team based out of San Francisco. Together, they share over 22 years of experience building and launching physical products. Now, they’re kicking things off with two smart designs. The first is the Nudge Counter ($99), a ‘tabletop tally counter’ that fans can use to track small wins, routines or habits. The next is the Arc Alarm Clock, a timeless piece the team first launched on Kickstarter. With the Arc, Nanu invites users to reimagine ‘waking up in a digital era’ by supplanting the usual smartphone alarm with a real acoustic chime. Only time will tell what else their team can cook up, but it’s safe to say we’re excited to see what happens.
In recent years, Salomon has become one of the most popular sneaker brands, but now, it’s offering fans a revamped Moc. The new Pulsar Advanced ($200) is a lightweight, packable shoe designed for running errands and simply exploring on balmy sunny days. While brands like Comme des Garçons and Ciele Athletics have collaborated on previous versions of the Pulsar, this new model seems determined to usher in a simpler mood. Offered in unisex sizing and constructed with recycled linen fibers, fans can now shop the new shoe in three colorways.
The chic new collection is powered by ‘next generation recycling technology,’ and offers fans a suite of fun new colors. Each bottle is made with material derived from 50 percent plastic waste, and retails for $17. The collection includes six new colors with names like ‘Denim, Jade, Butter and Cherry Blossom.’ As a result, fans can now shop the classic bottle in a whopping 32 different colors. Branded as an easy ‘pop of pure and simple,’ these Nalgenes will add a splash of color to your usual commuter kit.