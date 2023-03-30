Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now
Look, 4/20 can’t get here soon enough. To get things started, well in advance, Kiva Confections has teamed up with Fatburger to launch the limited edition Kiva x Fatburger THC-infused ketchup. The Cannabis Ketchup retails for just $5 and boasts 10mg per packet. The brands call it the perfect ‘canndiment’ for your Fatburger burger, fries or onion rings. Unfortunately, the release is currently only available in participating Artist Tree and Sweet Flower stores in Los Angeles, but it paves the way for plenty of stoney innovations to come.
Today we’re taking a look at new releases from Helly Hansen, MoonShade and Fellow. This is Today in Gear.
The new Around Camp Kit ($100) comes with everything you’ll need to cook and eat your favorite bonfire-backed meals. Complete with a ComplEat multi-fork set, Tri-Tip mini cleaver and Armbar Cork compact multi-tool; the kit makes packing for every campsite that much easier. Plus, if you’re new to Gerber’s time-tested multi-tools, this cook-forward option is a great place to start. Equipped with everything from a corkscrew to mini shears to a bottle opener and basic paring knife; you’ll be well prepped to cook up more than just s’mores.
For years, Helly Hansen has become most gearheads’ go-to for ski and sailing gear, but the brand is also brimming with great spring and summer hiking styles. Now, they’ve just released their new Spring Summer 2023 collection which boasts everything from hiking skorts to sun-protective tops to lightweight, windproof fleece jackets. Skimming for one of our favorite styles? Check out the new HH Desert Cap ($60). Available in three colors and equipped with a built-in neck flap, the hat is built to shield you from sun exposure on every hike, sail or kayak trip around the lake.
Fellow, one of the internet’s favorite electric kettles, has released a new Pro series. The ‘specialty coffee gear company’ just dropped the Corvo Pro ($195) and Corvo Pro Studio Edition ($255). Both boast several new features that set them apart from previous releases, including a new ‘Schedule + Chime’ function, Guide Mode and more customizable settings. If you’re new to the brand, you can check out some of our previous Fellow reviews here, but trust that these new releases are built to take things up a notch.
Merrell’s 1TRL is responsible for a wide range of show-stopping hiking styles, but now, they’ve gone the lifestyle route. If you haven’t yet checked out the brand’s Moab Retro Slide 1TRL ($130), you’re in for a treat. The shoe comes in black or white and boasts a suede leather upper, 100 percent recycled mesh lining and a Vibram outsole. To craft the shoe, the team essentially took the iconic (Moab) hiking boot, and trimmed it down to create the slide. Now, the breathable, all-day style is sure to become your go-to for every task and errand.
In 2019, the first ‘MoonShade’ made waves on Kickstarter. Now, the MoonShade XL is looking to take things to the next level. It measures 12’ x nine feet, offering fans over 40 square feet in shade over its predecessor. Designed to offer ample sun and weather protection, the product is made with a burly 420D ripstop polyester with a reflective undercoating (to disperse lantern light). It’s also equipped with a new expandable center wind vent and folds up to just slightly larger than a yoga mat, weighing in at 12.6 pounds. The full MoonShade XL can be set up in under five minutes by two people and available for backing on Kickstarter today.