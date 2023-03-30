Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now

Look, 4/20 can’t get here soon enough. To get things started, well in advance, Kiva Confections has teamed up with Fatburger to launch the limited edition Kiva x Fatburger THC-infused ketchup. The Cannabis Ketchup retails for just $5 and boasts 10mg per packet. The brands call it the perfect ‘canndiment’ for your Fatburger burger, fries or onion rings. Unfortunately, the release is currently only available in participating Artist Tree and Sweet Flower stores in Los Angeles, but it paves the way for plenty of stoney innovations to come.

Today we're taking a look at new releases from Helly Hansen, MoonShade and Fellow.

