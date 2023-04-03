Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Ready to feel old? The first cell phone was created 50 years ago. In 1973, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made the very first portable cell phone. Then, in 1989 the brand launched the world’s first flip phone. By 1992, Nokia stepped in to introduce the first GSM phone – but only two years later, in 1994, IBM released the very first smartphone with a touchscreen. Nicknamed ‘Simon’ IBM’s release – plus a slew of new 1999 models that gave phones new features like MP3 playback, camera capabilities, and color screens – paved the way for the very first iPhone, released in 2007. Wondering what’s in store for 2023? Check out all our latest Smartphone coverage here.
Today we’re taking a look at a new overlander concept, outdoor furniture collection and the world’s first knife with SurroundSerration. This is Today in Gear.
The Ooni Volt 12 is about to transform your pizza game. The device boasts a generous 13-inch cooking area so you can stretch your crust, and offers a wide range of temperature, time and balance controls. As a result, you can easily customize the texture and bake time on each pie. Plus, thanks to a special ‘Boost Function,’ fans can speed up pizza-making by quickly getting the baking stone back to your preferred cooking temperature between each use. That said, the device is also already equipped to reach 850 degrees Fahrenheit and cook pizzas in just 90 seconds.
Available for the brand’s popular R, S and Z models, the Adventure Series upgrades allow fans to bring their favorite e-bike to the next level. Perks include hardy off-road options like durable GRZLY tires, a headlight, rear light and an extended seat built with gripper vinyl for a more comfortable ride. Fans can even opt to reposition the battery to give their bike a lower center of gravity. New models will come with bonus features like hydraulic disk brakes, suspension forks and an 8-speed cassette. Pricing skews from $2,695 for the neighborhood-friendly Z bike to $3,995 for the rugged R model.
Known for innovative, limit-pushing designs; KnivesShipFree decided to bring things to a whole new level. On Saturday (i.e. April Fool's Day) the team 'released' the new Lacerator Mk.5 ($5,000) with SurroundSerration. The company’s CEO and head of R&D J. Rouch explains, “When you think about it, aren’t all knives only partially serrated . . . who says you should only have serrations on the blade?” The '$5,000 release' is fully serrated across the entire tanto blade – and spine. Plus, Rouch emphasizes that the Lacerator is built for smart edge retention, complemented by fairly 'foolish' handling.
Meet the new outdoor furniture collection from Leanne Ford for Crate&Barrel. The collection is packed with limited edition teak tables and chairs, each designed to celebrate the power of strong, traditional craftsmanship. Simple wooden pieces are complemented by stain and fade-resistant cushioning, and the full ‘sun-seeking’ series was created to build on the designer’s existing solutions (like smooth concrete tables and hardy outdoor pillows). Fans can shop the collection today, with products retailing from $499 - $5,297.
The new concept vehicle was originally based on the Hummer EV, and its design was inspired by the brands’ shared goal of developing zero-emissions overlanding vehicles. At this time, GMC describes the project as an ‘upfit,’ explaining that the project would be made available to dealers as ‘turnkey SUVS or a dealer-installed kit.’ While no real details have been announced, fans can expect a full reveal to take place this summer during the 2023 Overland Expo PNW.
