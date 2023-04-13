Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Olfactory NYC is making it easier than ever to design your own custom scent. Fans can craft their own fragrance either in the store or by mail, thanks to the ‘Explorer Box.’ In either case, they’ll begin by choosing one of nine core scent groups. From there, the team will take your preferred scent group and round the fragrance out with more specific complementary notes like iris, musk, cashmere or cedarwood and incense. In the store, fans will be able to test the scent along the way to hone in on what they love — and what they don’t — to ultimately create their own custom scent for $85.
Today we’re taking a look at a new solar powered smartwatch, an electric motorcycle and a burly fishing kayak. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Just as the name would suggest, the new watch comes with an extended battery life, which can produce 50 percent more energy than the standard Instinct 2 solar watch. As a result, the watch arrives with an essentially ‘unlimited battery life,’ which when coupled with the powerful GPS tracking, can make a life-saving difference in the backcountry. The new release is joined by the Instinct 2X Solar - Tactical Edition ($499) which offers fans features like Stealth Mode, Night-Vision Compatibility and dual-position GPS formatting.
Most gear heads are well acquainted with the Vasque Breeze, but the boot has undergone some important optimizations over the years. Now, the Breeze LT NTX ($180) offers fans a more lightweight boot built with recycled elements. Meanwhile, the Torre AT GTX ($220) delivers a more technical hiking boot packed with all the usual suspects (like a GORE-TEX membrane and Vibram outsole). Best of all, both boots are now offered in the brand new Midnight Navy colorway, for a fresh spring-forward take on your usual hiking gear.
Sonders’ new electric motorcycle is built for grinding city streets and off-roading. The light-weight, shift (and clutch) free model makes it ‘as easy to ride as an e-bike,’ but it’s fully street-legal and ready to plate. Additionally, the weld-free frame adds strength for a safer, more comfortable ride while going without gas means the MetaBeast X is quieter than a regular motorcycle; and notably ‘fume-free.’ Fans can pre-order the bike today for $8,000, with shipping beginning in October.
If you haven’t heard of Our Legacy, it’s time to listen up. The Swedish brand is well known for creating chic, high-quality staples that can last a lifetime. Now, as part of its latest collection, the brand just dropped the DB Space Bucket Hat ($170). Made with a washed Italian cotton canvas, the minimalist piece boasts an adjustable leather drawstring for easy sizing and a round oval crown. It’s decidedly ‘just enough,’ and will be all you need to conquer every summery event this year.
The new 2023 Knarr Fishing Kayak ($4,199) from Jackson Kayak delivers a 12 foot stealth machine. It’s equipped with Flex Drive Mark IV pedal-drive for paddle-free boating, and designed for long jaunts on large lakes and the open ocean. EZ Hi-Lo Seating allows you to lock in your most comfortable position and then kick back for hours. It’s the brand’s most efficient pedal kayak yet, and boasts ample storage space for all your gear.