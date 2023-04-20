Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: 4/20 Edition
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Ever wonder whether the grass is truly greener? Well today, it is. Welcome to 4/20, a day to celebrate, explore and absolutely kick back with the gear that powers the world of cannabis. Here at Gear Patrol, we’ve got a guide for everyone. So whether you’re looking for a new pipe or a handsome stash box, we’ve got you covered. For pros, we’ve also rounded up 11 of the best bongs money can buy, and put together a (gnarly) guide to cleaning your vape. Looking for something cutting-edge; or even more specific? Check out the products that made our 2023 Cannabis Awards list here, and peruse our entire weed section at this link today.
Today we’re taking a look at a new rock climbing collection, ramen-flavored edibles and a powdered THC energy drink. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
‘Vibrations’ calls itself an energizing cannabis drink mix. Each packet is infused with natural caffeine from guarana plus full-spectrum cannabis (specifically five mg of THC), to provide fans with a bright, bold boost to every day. ‘Precision-dosed’ and packed with vitamins and electrolytes, the new product reads like a powdered energy drink; for the creative class. Available in flavors like strawberry lemonade, peach tangerine tea and pomegranate blueberry acai, Vibrations are available in participating dispensaries across the United States.
Just in time for 4/20, Satisfy has revealed the ‘Stoner’ collection. The new range boasts the brand’s very first climbing and bouldering line, with designs engineered with innovative equipment to ensure they can measure up to every challenge. Pieces were constructed for maximum abrasion-resistance and equipped so fans can wear them with (or without) a harness. The color palette across the collection was inspired by organic shades taken from the great outdoors, so fans can climb on and blend into the boulders that rock their world.
Say goodbye to sour gummies and smoky chocolate bars – and hello to Roy Choi’s ramen flavored edibles. The trend-setting chef has partnered with TSUMo Snacks to launch savory cannabis-infused snacks in two flavors: Spaghetti & Meatballs and Spicy Cheesy Ramen. Each bag boasts a whopping 100mg of THC, and are now available at participating dispensaries. Wondering where to find them? Find out more at the link below.
While not exactly new, Laundry Day’s smoke accessories remain some of the best examples of elevated weedcore. The chrome Tanjun Pipe made its way onto our recent list of top weed pipes, and features a large internal chamber that allows the user to draw big, deep breath. Fans can choose between the traditional chrome, limited edition red chrome or a series of different colored glass Tanjun pipes, all of which boast the same eye-catching build. Otherwise, if you’re the type who prefers to simply rock and roll – might we suggest the brand’s 24K white gold rolling papers?
No matter when it drops, a revamped Bronco will always be cause for celebration. Kindred’s electric restomods have already earned the company plenty of acclaim, but now the new Trail Edition Bronco is cementing them as the team to watch. The new upgrade couples new cosmetic features with the standard 460-horsepower 3rd-gen 5.0L Ford Coyote V8 engine installed in every Kindred Bronco, plus Bluetooth, 18-inch forged aluminum wheels (wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires), RECARO leather bucket seats, a backup camera, subwoofer and more. Set to drop in August, the full kit is now available for pre-order.