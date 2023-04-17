Weed culture has come a long way. No longer confined to shady dealers and sketchy transactions, these days in a growing number of states you can stroll into a hyper-clean shop reminiscent of an Apple Store and walk out with fresh flower, THC concentrate, edibles or whatever else you need to get properly high. And with weed going mainstream, that means there are now more products than ever for the cannabis connoisseur to choose from.

That's why we've decided to launch the first-ever Gear Patrol Cannabis Awards. Over the last several years, we've tested the best vapes, bongs, grinders and pretty much every other weed-related product on the market, keeping track of those we liked best and have continued to use in our daily lives. The following 20 winners are intended to help you cut through the noise of one of the country's hottest industries so you can make the best decision when it comes to your pot purchases. So without further delay, these are our favorite products from across the stoner spectrum.

Best Overall Vape Pax Plus pax.com $250.00 SHOP NOW

An improvement over Pax's previous standard-setting vape, the Pax 3, the Pax Plus is compact, easy to use and works with both dry herb and concentrate. Designed with your convenience in mind, the vape features four distinct modes — Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor and Boost — that make customizing your experience as simple as pressing a button. The Pax Plus is also easier to clean than its predecessor, but still heats up just as fast and lasts just as long as the fan-favorite Pax 3. It's basically everything we want in a vape.

Best Vape for Sharing Davinci IQC davincivaporizer.com $199.00 SHOP NOW

Sometimes, whether you're vaping with a group or you're at a party, you're going to want to share your vape. But not all vapes are made to be shared. DaVinci's IQC, however, was designed to be the anti-bogarting vape. Chief among this vape's traits is its antimicrobial mouthpiece made from a proprietary, FDA-approved polymer called ShareSafe. And while this vape is resisting germs and microbes, it's also offering performance fit for a crowd, with a 5-inch ceramic long zirconium vapor pathway that allows for long, full pulls.

Best Splurge Smoking Device Stündenglass Gravity Infuser stundenglass.com $599.95 SHOP NOW

Endorsed by none other than Seth Rogen (more on him later), this ultra-premium gravity bong is a massive improvement over the ones you used to make in college. It's made of borosilicate glass and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, is dead simple to use and delivers ultra-smooth hits that make its sky-high price tag seem reasonable.

Most Stylish One-Hitter Marley Natural Smoked Glass Taster vaposhop.com $20.00 SHOP NOW With a body made from sleek smoked borosilicate glass and striking gold accents, this one-hitter certainly looks great. And thanks to its sturdy mouthpiece and ash-minimizing bowl design, it has the performance to match its appearance. Best Overall Chillum Vessel Helix $65.00 SHOP NOW The genius of Helix lies in its patent-pending design that utilizes an inner double-helix shape that both doubles the smoke path and filters residue, which is a fancy way of saying that it delivers ultra-smooth pulls every time.

Best Electric Grinder Banana Bros Otto amazon.com $149.99 SHOP NOW

For easy and consistent grinds that require nothing from you but the press of a button, get the Otto. Using this grinder is a premium experience from start to finish, and will take your sessions to the next level — it can even roll joints for you!

Best Manual Grinder Higher Standards Aerospaced higherstandards.com $21.95 SHOP NOW

Our favorite old-school grinder is crafted from aluminum and features sharp, diamond-like teeth that make short work of even the stickiest of bud. It's also available in multiple colors and sizes, so it's easy to find one to suit your tastes and needs.

Best-Looking Ashtray Standing Ashtray houseplant.com $295.00 SHOP NOW There aren't many ashtrays that can double as a decorative piece of furniture, but the Standing Ashtray from Seth Rogen's Houseplant brand is the exception. The handsome piece has a mid-century-inspired design, and its solid brass and walnut frame holds the removable borosilicate glass ashtray at the perfect height for sitting. Most Useful Ashtray Session Goods Ashtray sessiongoods.com $48.00 SHOP NOW When is an ashtray more than an ashtray? When Session Goods makes one. Not only can you ash in this tray, but it also features a lid, a built-in bowl stand, two tapered rests for your joints and even a fire-retardent debowler.

Coolest Rolling Papers Papers + Ink papersandink.com $25.00 SHOP NOW You probably don't put a ton of thought into your rolling papers, so trust us when we say you should switch to Papers + Ink. Available in an endless array of patterns, these papers are crafted in small batches with 100% organic hemp and are printed with non-toxic vegetable-based colorings for an experience that will make you feel good in more ways than one. Most Artistic Rolling Tray Higher Standards K.Haring Tray higherstandards.com $60.00 SHOP NOW The late Keith Haring's art continues to inspire, and with this rolling tray you can enjoy his whimsical and energetic style every time you start a sesh. At 11.7” L x 6.8” W x 0.8” H, the tray provides plenty of room for rolling joints, and it's made from thick and durable ultra white glass. Best Lighter for Weed Dissim Inverted Lighter huckberry.com $48.00 SHOP NOW Dissim's Inverted Lighter isn't made specifically for smoking weed, nor is it marketed as such. But as far as we're concerned, no lighter out there is better suited to lighting up a pipe without burning your fingers than this game-changing device that keeps the flame well away from your hand.

Best Overall Cleaning Kit Session Goods Cleaning Kit sessiongoods.com $22.00 SHOP NOW

Cleaning your weed gear may not be glamorous or fun, but it needs to be done, and Session Goods' Cleaning Kit makes it easy. The kit includes a resin-and-grime-busting solution for your glass pipe or bong, along with some long, high-quality cotton swabs for getting into every nook and cranny.

Best-Tasting Cannabis Beverage Cann drinkcann.com $24.95 SHOP NOW Cann is like your favorite flavored seltzer, with the added benefits of cannabinoids. One Cann comes with 2mg of THC and 4mg CBD, so it won't get you ripped, just pleasantly buzzed. But with a variety of great all-natural flavors and just 30 calories per can, the odds of drinking just one can are slim. Best Delta-8 Gummies Haygood Farms Goodies Gummies haygoodfarms.com $5.00 SHOP NOW Coming in at 20-25mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 per serving, these gummies pack a punch, but their high ratio of CBD to THC keeps your high nice and chill. These gummies also taste like straight-up candy and are made with mostly organic ingredients. Most Innovative Cannabis Product Pax Infused Flower Pucks pax.com $21.00 SHOP NOW Pax made flower more potent, easier to use and less messy all at once with this ingenious invention. The brand's Infused Flower Pucks take fresh-ground flower, mix it with full-melt hash and then press it into a solid little puck that you can load into your vape, pipe, bong — you name it.

Most Effective CBD Joints Dad Grass dadgrass.com $35.00 SHOP NOW

Legal in all states thanks to its low THC content of <0.3 percent, Dad Grass's high-CBD pre-rolls are meant to give you a relaxing smoking experience — you know, like Dad used to get back in the day. These joints won't get you high, they'll just mellow you out a bit, and few things are better after a long day.

