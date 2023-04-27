Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

Towards the end of last year, the internet was abuzz with a strange (Bane-from-Batman-eque) pair of air-purifying headphones. Well, now that same product — the Dyson Zone — will finally be available for purchase in the United States. Billed as Dyson’s first product in the wearable technology category, the Dyson Zone headphones simultaneously provide, “a pure, immersive listening experience and on-the-go air purification.” Pricing will start at $949 when the product goes live this morning at 11:00am, and fans can pair the headphones to a real-time app designed to track both your surrounding air quality and environmental noise levels.

