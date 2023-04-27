Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Towards the end of last year, the internet was abuzz with a strange (Bane-from-Batman-eque) pair of air-purifying headphones. Well, now that same product — the Dyson Zone — will finally be available for purchase in the United States. Billed as Dyson’s first product in the wearable technology category, the Dyson Zone headphones simultaneously provide, “a pure, immersive listening experience and on-the-go air purification.” Pricing will start at $949 when the product goes live this morning at 11:00am, and fans can pair the headphones to a real-time app designed to track both your surrounding air quality and environmental noise levels.
Today we’re taking a look at a sporty new sunscreen, the CEO Microflipper and Snow Peak’s gorgeous Alpha Breeze tent. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
This year, why not get ahead of the summer rush, by spending the spring performing a little grill-time R&D? Whether you’re new to grilling or just trying to spice things up, considering experimenting with Pasatempo Barbecue’s hand-cut wood chunks. The team now offers five versions of its new Bourbon Barrel Wood Chunks ($20), with each produced from barrels from a specific distillery. So for example, the new Four Roses Distillery/Church Street Brewing set features blocks cut from Four Roses Distillery barrels that aged their bourbon for over four years before then aging Church Street Brewing Co’s Imperial Double Milk Stout. Bold, rare and extremely aromatic, these wood chunks may be the key to your perfect roast.
The Sporto Spray ($23) is an ultra-hydrating, lightweight SPF designed to provide 80 minutes of sweat and water-resistant protection. Clocking in at SPF 50, the sea-salt-scented sunscreen is enriched with avocado oil and aloe to provide an ‘ultra-fine’ reef-friendly solution. It’s a notably non-aerosol spray, and chock-full of vitamin E to help nourish your skin’s ‘overall bounce.’ All-in-all, we wouldn’t be surprised if you found yourself hoarding this refreshing, non-toxic option all summer long.
The CEO Microflipper ($60) is a versatile knife built for just about any job. Available as either a drop-point blade or sheepsfoot blade, it’s made with hardy Sandvik 12C27™ blade steel for strong edge retention. An aluminum handle (available in silver or blue, depending on your blade style) keeps the piece lightweight, while the flipper opening ensures fast deployment. Designed by Richard Rogers in Magdalena, New Mexico this is the smallest — and lightest — version of the renowned CEO folding knife yet.
While the new Carhartt WIP x Awake NY collab gave us new pocket tees, graphic print work pants and more burly canvas hoodies, perhaps the best piece was the collection’s simple cardigans. Understated and only available in black and ‘Hamilton Brown’ the $288 cardigan is knit from a ‘seven gauge blend of acrylic yarn, nylon, wool and elastane.’ It’s adorned with a co-branded label on the left breast — so no one misses your drip — and features a ribbed v-neck collar, cuffs and hem.
End your search here. Snow Peak’s new Alpha Breeze ($500) is an excellent four-person tent equipped with ample living space and four separate entry points. These extra doors add extra ventilation, while color-coordinated pieces simplify setup. Best of all, fans can now shop the full Alpha Breeze Tent Set ($675) to bring the tent home beside a matching mat and sheet for added insulation. Of course, at about 24 pounds this is a tent firmly built for car camping, but once you set it up, you’ll never want to leave.