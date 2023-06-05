Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Calling all tech-heads: Today marks the first day of Apple’s WWDC 2023. The full week-long event will center around the brand’s newest releases, which will be displayed and detailed at the brand’s Cupertino homebase. This year, the brand is expected to reveal its very first mixed-reality headset, tentatively entitled the ‘Reality Pro.’ Fans expect the device to drop with a $3,000 price tag, though this and more specs should be confirmed shortly. The company could also reveal a bigger MacBook Air, software updates for iPhone and the Apple Watch and more. Curious readers can find our full rumor report here and follow along for live updates at our Tech desk.
Today we’re taking a look at the new Ford Ranger, a comfortable sleeping bag and smart bookends. This is Today in Gear.
Expected to hit Australian soil in the next 12 months, the new 2024 Ford Ranger will offer plug-in hybrid power; marking the first step in Ford Ranger ‘electrification.’ That said, that same electrified Ranger will also be powered by the ‘2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine’ found in the current Ford Ranger model. Four trim levels will ultimately be available, though some fans have speculated that the brand could also bring back the coveted Tremor trim for the new Ranger.
Designed to keep you cozy in warmer temperatures, Mountain Hardware’s Yawn Patrol sleeping bag ($275) is made with a cotton-soft, yet extra durable, 45D nylon ripstop fabric. Packed with 650-fill down the bag, is certified by the Responsible Down Standard and features two smart interior pockets for your pillow and phone. Best of all, one long zipper wraps around the bag’s footbox so you can free your feet for better ventilation, or even walk around camp wearing the bag.
This summer, run every errand with FREITAG. Known for creating chic one-off bags from upcycled materials, the team’s ‘Lou’ bag ($190) gives fans a compact option for toting their everyday gear on the go. Each one-of-a-kind bag is made from recycled truck tarps and lined with a material made from 100 percent recycled PET bottles. Eye-catching and sure to impress, the best part of bringing home your first FREITAG is sifting through the hundreds of one-off designs shown on site. So what are you waiting for? Snatch up your perfect FREITAG before someone else brings it home.
The ‘Plant Pot Bookends’ ($25) are designed to help you display your books while showing off your green thumb. Each plastic pot is supported by a hidden metal L-plate, so you can easily slide the pots onto the end of each row of books. Measuring just shy of five inches high, the pots are also designed to easily slip on (and off) their metal base so you can water your plants without soaking through your books.
In an unlikely collab, fan-favorite gear brand Suicoke has joined forces with the luxury fashion house Lanvin. The result? A collection of summer-ready sandals that are sure to surprise everyone that sees them. Standouts include the collaboration’s Wake model ($279) which features a lightweight silhouette made in Italy from recycled materials. Similarly, a plussed up version — the Wake Curb ($470) — is glitter-dusted and topped with chevron herringbone straps that are braided in Greece.