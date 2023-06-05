Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Calling all tech-heads: Today marks the first day of Apple’s WWDC 2023. The full week-long event will center around the brand’s newest releases, which will be displayed and detailed at the brand’s Cupertino homebase. This year, the brand is expected to reveal its very first mixed-reality headset, tentatively entitled the ‘Reality Pro.’ Fans expect the device to drop with a $3,000 price tag, though this and more specs should be confirmed shortly. The company could also reveal a bigger MacBook Air, software updates for iPhone and the Apple Watch and more. Curious readers can find our full rumor report here and follow along for live updates at our Tech desk.

Today we’re taking a look at the new Ford Ranger, a comfortable sleeping bag and smart bookends. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

