8 Things We're Hoping For From Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset

Apple is almost certainly getting ready to step into a whole new product category — it's expected that it'll announce a first-of-a-kind mixed-reality headset at WWDC, which kicks off on Monday, June 5th.

Rumored to be called the "Reality Pro" and with a price tag in the region of $3,000, Apple's mixed-reality headset likely won't be everyone. Ahead of the expected launch, we polled some of staff at Gear Patrol to see what they would want to see in a mixed-reality headset from Apple and what maybe could convince them to drop a cool $3,000 to buy one.

The visual experience should be novel.

It's designed for the pros. I've used a couple of headsets like the Quest before. The experiences are fun, but what I'm looking for is beyond novel. A headset needs to be better than reality and solve a real problem or create a real desire. If the rumors of an Apple's mixed reality headset being at a lofty price point are true then I'm actually pretty bullish on the headset because it means Apple has likely focused on a narrower use case or user base without worrying about kneecapping performance by designing to a price point. That allows Apple to apply its multi-disciplinary approach to a narrower product use case: pro users who need massive canvases, highly immersive telecommunication needs or even pre-visualization/CAD needs. Of course, if it can give me an IMAX movie experience on my couch, I'm all about that too. — Eric Yang, Founder

It should be the ultimate mobile monitor and TV.

Headsets will always be more fatiguing for viewing content than watching a TV or monitor, especially over extended periods. But rumors are circulating that the display in Apple's headset will feature specs that rival or surpass even the highest-end TVs and monitors (including Apple's own ~$5,000 Pro Display XDR). If true, Apple's headset could be a productivity and entertainment game changer for travelers or those with smaller living spaces, offering wearers of the likely ski-sized goggles with the equivalent experience of watching a beautiful, bright 100-inch OLED TV or an incredibly accurate (and large) monitor from anywhere. — Ben Bowers, Chief Content Officer

It could maybe replace my MacBook.

If I'm going to spend multiple thousands of dollars on a new gadget, it has to replace something else pricey. If the hardware and software are good enough that I can use this instead of a computer, then we're talking. — Eric Limer, Senior Editor

It should vastly improve long-distance communication.

Most VR / AR headsets tout the ability for users to interact with each other in virtual environments, both for work and social purposes. But accessing these environments can still be challenging, and even after you get there, the interactions you can have aren't especially compelling. Apple made video calling much more user-friendly and subsequently popular with the introduction of Facetime. If the headset hardware and software can have a similar impact on virtual get-togethers, the ability to have better long-distance interactions with friends, family, and colleagues would be a strong draw. The catch? How many other people do you know that'd be willing to buy a headset too? — Ben Bowers, Chief Content Office

I need to be able to use it without my eyeglasses.

I've enjoyed my dalliances with VR headsets in the past, but they've always been brief for one big reason: I have to wear my glasses under them. It's uncomfortable (they tend to smash my glasses against my nose) and also has a bad habit of damaging my frames. Some VR makers have begun offering adapters to make space for glasses under the headsets, but I want Apple to go one better: let me watch VR content without wearing glasses at all, by inputting my prescription and correcting the output to match. — Will Sabel Courtney, Senior Editor



It shouldn't be a proprietary platform.



I'm not spending half my bank balance or more on a device that I can't use with, say, Steam or other non-Apple platforms. If I can only use Apple-specific programs/platforms/software, I'm simply not going to be buying the product at all. I expect this headset will be incredibly expensive, so make it worth my while with versatility/extra compatibility. — Sean Tirman, Commerce Writer

It has to be way more versatile (and comfortable) than other VR headsets.

Not a lot is really known about the abilities of Apple's upcoming VR headset, but for me to want to continue to use it day after day I think it needs to be super versatile. I'd love it to deliver an immersive desktop experience that can maybe take the place of a monitor. It'd also need to be fun for watching movies, YouTube clips and playing games. I'm not exactly sure what kind of AR experiences it'll be able to deliver, but those need to be worthwhile, too. And obviously this headset needs to be super comfortable so that you actually want to wear it for hours at a time. — Tucker Bowe, Associate Editor

The battery life has to be great, without wires.



The biggest issue I've had with VR/AR is always either wires or battery life. Apple shouldn't even consider the former, but the latter needs to be good to make up for it — I don't want to charge for an hour or two every time I'm going to be using it. — Sean Tirman, Commerce Writer







