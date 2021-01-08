And while both may share looks and names with venerable brands, as new vehicles, both the Bronco and Hummer EV feature a bevy of high-tech features designed to help them succeed at their missions. So perhaps it's not all that surprising that Jeep might be looking to borrow a page or two from their playbooks.
The former, of course, will be found on the forthcoming Hummer EV, which will use it for the diagonally-moving "Crab Mode," while the latter can be found on the new Ford Bronco. As screenshots revealed, survey respondents were able to rank which of the two features they considered more valuable, or to say if they liked them both equally.
Of course, a market research survey is hardly proof of a new feature coming to market. Still, given how the off-roading world continues to boom, adding capabilities — or at least keeping other companies from one-upping you — is a great way to keep buyers from straying. Jeep has spent decades making its vehicles better for off-road use; why stop now?
That said, hey Jeep: So long as we're talking about good ideas other carmakers are using on their off-roaders, any chance we could see a Rivian tank turn feature at some point?
