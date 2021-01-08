Hyundai May Be Aiming to Build the Apple Car, Report Says

The story of the Apple Car is a long, complex one. Apple, reportedly, was working on an autonomous car under the name "Project Titan" last decade. The project was then presumed to be on the back burner, if not dead entirely, after Apple laid off 200 employees affiliated with the project. Then late last year, it seemed to burst back into life; Reuters reported that Project Titan was back on in December, and that Apple wanted to get its very own car into production by 2024.
At first, Hyundai confirmed the talks but later downplayed them, noting the discussion is "at its early stage" and "nothing has been decided." Hyundai then amended that statement with an even more vague one that left Apple's name out entirely.
It's not certain why Apple would suddenly want back into the vehicle game in full force. But one might speculate that investors' mind-blowing evaluation of Tesla this year may have have them thinking that there's money to be made in melding Silicon Valley and carmaking.
Top-grain leather and three seats plus a chaise lounge make this couch very hard to get up from. In a time where leaving your house is rare, a Burrow couch will make spending time at home that much better.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io