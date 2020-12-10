This Brand's Unexpectedly Cool Electric Car Will Launch in 2021

It's a bit early to define 2021. (Imagine trying to guess what 2020 would have been like at this point last year?) But in the automotive world, at least, we may well be able to define it as "the year of the cool new affordable EV crossovers."

Ford's Mustang Mach E will be arriving at dealers soon; so will Volkswagen's new ID.4 crossover. Next summer, the Nissan Ariya will be coming. And now, Hyundai, producer of some of the best cars you can buy, has announced it will join that party as well.

Hyundai

Like they did with Genesis, Hyundai is turning Ioniq from a model into its own sub-brand. The company has released a teaser video for the Ioniq 5, which it says will launch in early 2021. The Ioniq 5 will be a midsize crossover, the first of three new vehicles launching on Hyundai's new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP); a sedan (Ioniq 6) and large SUV (Ioniq 7) will follow.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Previous teaser photos suggest it will bear a strong resemblance to Hyundai's awesome 45 concept from 2018. So we're picturing a larger, sharper-looking version of the Hyundai Kona EV....which sounds just about perfect.

Hyundai did not offer performance or pricing details about the Ioniq 5 yet, bt the company did note that it will come with three "extras." One is vehicle-to-load bi-directional charging, which allows power stored in the car batteries can be sent back out. This would let the car send power to the grid to peak shave and save on energy costs. The Ioniq 5 will also come with fast-charging, and some form of connectivity technology. Guess we'll find out more next year.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io