Reports from reputable sources like Car and Driver claim the F-150 Raptor will be splitting into two variants. A base model would get an upgraded version of the current Raptor's 3.5-liter V6, which currently puts out 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. A version of Ford's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain could be an option at that level as well.
The upgraded model, which may be called the "Raptor R," should get the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby GT500. That engine delivers 760 horsepower in that iteration. Expect it to be tuned lower than that...but above the Ram 1500 TRX's output, of course.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Expect a base price a bit above the current F-150 Raptor, which starts at $53,455. The V8 version is likely to start around the Ram TRX's $70,095, with options to spend far more than that. Somehow, that feels reasonable.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io