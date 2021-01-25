The Xterra debuted in the American market for the 2000 model year as a rugged midsize off-roader. Development was simple; essentially; Nissan just converting the Frontier pickup into an SUV as cheaply as possible. Yet it was an unexpected hit in the early 2000s, no doubt in part to its catchy ads with a Lenny Kravitz soundtrack. (One GP writer desperately wanted one in high school.)
Still, enthusiasm ebbed over the years. Nissan eventually ditched the Xterra in 2015 as low sales did not justify the expense of overhauling it to meet new safety and emissions standards.
You can see why Nissan dealers would want such a vehicle today, though. Americans buy SUVs — and Nissan’s SUV lineup, to be frank, is a lot of sad. There’s no cool, exciting vehicle to reel buyers in. Most buyers go for a Rogue, which is a fine compact crossover; but Nissan simply doesn't have a more compelling, capable and adventurous alternative to offer them.
A new Xterra is a vehicle Nissan could conceivably produce without breaking the bank. After all, Nissan already sells a Terra/Xterra SUV abroad based on the Navara, its midsize pickup sold in non-U.S. markets. Or, presumably, they could develop an SUV from the new Frontier platform like they did with the old one.
Whether a new Xterra would work, however, is open to debate. It never was the Bronco or Defender, and customers aren’t aching with nostalgia for a vehicle that went out of production a few years ago because they weren’t buying it. The rational play for Nissan would be to go for value and undercut the Bronco, 4Runner and Wrangler on price; those cars can get hilariously expensive. But doing so would dip into the Xterra’s presumed profit margin...which is likely the primary reason Nissan would want it.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal. READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Perfect for winter, these boots are made with fully waterproof leather and vulcanized rubber, keeping you dry whether you're sloshing through snow on the way to work, doing work in the yard, or going out for a hunt.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io