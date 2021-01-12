That said, while the all-new J300 may not be coming to Toyota showrooms, it seems very likely that some version of it will arrive here — just via those cozy Lexus dealerships instead. The J80, J100 and J200 Land Cruisers, after all, also had Lexus twins — the LX 450, LX 470 and LX 570, respectively — and considering the current booming market for high-end SUVs, ditching the sport-ute flagship would be foolish.
But will Lexus's version of the J300 be the only new burly, body-on-frame SUV to show up in the luxury brand's American lineup in the next few years?
Now, reading that, you might at first suspect that Hollis simply forgot about the LX. (To be fair, considering Toyota Motor North America sold 2.1 million cars last year and only 4,512 of those were LX 570s, we wouldn't blame him.) But Lexus brand head Andrew Gilleland clearly is aware of it — and his words suggest that there could be new opportunities in the off-road market.
“We have body-on-frame vehicles that would lend themselves to that type of execution, if we decide to go that way,” Gilleland told AN. He cited the success Ford has seen with the launch of the new Bronco as proof of the fire in customers' bellies for overlanders and all-terrain SUVs: "I think there’s a strong market out there for authentic off-road chops and credibility. We’re seeing that with 4Runner as well."
"There’s still a thirst out there for body-on-frame and authentic off-road [capability]," Gilleland said, "so it’s something we’re exploring.”
So what, exactly, does this mean? Well, as fun as it is to imagine Lexus rolling out its very own bespoke Bronco fighter on the Hilux chassis, the odds of entirely new additions to the lineup seem small. Gilleland did name-drop the 4Runner, which could mean that a Lexus version of that iconic SUV is on its way; then again, the current model is hardly getting any younger, and a new one is likely a few years off, so odds are we'd have to wait until that all-new 4Runner shows up to see a Lexus equivalent.
Such a model, though, would come awfully close to overlapping with the Lexus GX, which is basically a gussied-up version of the smaller Land Cruiser Prado sold abroad. The Prado/GX (a.k.a. the J150 in internal parlance) is nearly as old as the J200, so a replacement seems likely to come a couple years after the J300 shows up. But a refreshed version of that would be a replacement for an existing model — not an example of the "white space" Hollis was talking about.
So perhaps Toyota and Lexus are talking less about additional models, and more about variants. After all, several reports have suggested the next-gen LX is expected to go super-luxurious, shooting to take on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Perhaps Lexus is simply planning on having two branches of the J300 LX tree: a hyper-luxury model with a lofty price tag and all the luxury accoutrements you'd expect at that price, and a model that emphasizes off-road capability, with burlier tires, added ground clearance, underbelly armor and everything else you'd want to go smash some trails.
After all, remember this: Lexus has rolled out no fewer than three overland-spec custom off-roaders in the last couple years. Clearly, they're well aware of what people want.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io