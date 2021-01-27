Ford's Electric F-150 Is Way More Appealing than Tesla's Cybertruck, Survey Says

Like it or not, folks, electric vehicles are coming. And it seems that, counterintuitive as it may seem, the segment they will disrupt first over the next couple of years here in America is the full-size pickup sector.
It's safe to say that those in the market for an electric pickup will have options. Recently, Cox Automotivesurveyed buyers considering a pickup purchase in the next two years to gauge their preferences. The results are broadly optimistic for electric pickups: the survey showed 39 percent of buyers would consider buying an electric truck, with 4 percent only interested in buying electric.
But things are less encouraging for Tesla. The survey showed the idea of an electric F-150 to be far more appealing than the Cybertruck, at least by one measure.
The Cox survey stripped brand identifiers away from the vehicles in order to measure "image appeal." 59 percent of buyers liked a rendering of the electric F-150, while just 19 percent approvedd of the Cybertruck.
Tesla's pickup was more popular with the youths than on average; the Cybertruck earned approval from 31 percent of 18–34-year-olds. However, that was still a lower percentage than the electric F-150 (51 percent), the Rivian R1T (51 percent) and the Hummer EV (46 percent).
Tesla did performed better when brand identifiers were included. But even then, 75 percent of buyers considering an EV truck were willing to consider an electric F-150, versus 48 percent for the Cybertruck.
These results shouldn't be too surprising. Truck buyers like trucks that look like trucks. And they like the F-150, in particular; it is America's perennially best-selling truck. The question for Tesla will be how many buyers who weren't considering a pickup otherwise will want a Cybertruck. If they don't, it may be time for Tesla's fallback strategy.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io