The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Everything You Need to Know
Jeep's sales beast SUV has a big change in store for 2021.
At long last, Jeep has just dropped the all-new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee on us. We don’t talk about that midsize SUV as much as the Wrangler or the Gladiator, but it may be more vital for Jeep; despite having last been overhauled in 2011, the Grand Cherokee outsold the Wrangler in 2019 and 2020. In fact, Jeep sold more Grand Cherokees in the U.S. last year than the Chrysler, Alfa Romeo and Fiat brands sold combined.
Naturally, Jeep expects the new one to be kind of a big deal. Here’s what you need to know about the all-new Grand Cherokee that hits the streets in 2021.
Jeep will start production of the new model this spring with the three-row Grand Cherokee L, which offers seating for either six or seven passengers. It has a longer wheelbase — nearly seven inches longer than the current Grand Cherokee. The two-row Grand Cherokee will follow later this year.
Not having a three-row SUV has been a glaring hole in Jeep’s lineup. Now, though, the brand will have multiple ones on the road by the end of 2021, with the Grand Cherokee L slotting below the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.
Jeep is sticking for the tried-and-true combustion engines for the Grand Cherokee’s launch. The base plant will be FCA’s ubiquitous 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, putting out 290 horsepower. The upgrade will be the 5.7-liter V8 offering 357 hp.
Carryovers won't be the case forever, though. A plug-in-hybrid “4xe” model to join the Wrangler 4xe should be unveiled soon. And odds are good we'll see an SRT version at some point, because Hellcat.
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
The new rand Cherokee can be a formidable off-roader, if you level up to the Overland or Summit trims. Those trims offer Jeep’s Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system with a limited-slip differential, and a five-setting air suspension that can give up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance. Those trims also come standard with five different terrain modes, along with and hill descent control. An off-road package on the Overland trim adds skid plates, enabling it to earn Jeep’s coveted “Trail Rated” badge.
The Grand Cherokee has become a luxury SUV in its higher trims — and it'll offer the premium features to prove it. You can get 16-way power-adjusted massaging front seats, heated and ventilated second-row seats and a McIntosh audio system. The Grand Cherokee will also have customizable LED interior lighting and a shift knob similar to the one Jeep teased on the Grand Wagoneer.
We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.