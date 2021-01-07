At long last, Jeep has just dropped the all-new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee on us. We don’t talk about that midsize SUV as much as the Wrangler or the Gladiator, but it may be more vital for Jeep; despite having last been overhauled in 2011, the Grand Cherokee outsold the Wrangler in 2019 and 2020. In fact, Jeep sold more Grand Cherokees in the U.S. last year than the Chrysler, Alfa Romeo and Fiat brands sold combined.

Naturally, Jeep expects the new one to be kind of a big deal. Here’s what you need to know about the all-new Grand Cherokee that hits the streets in 2021.