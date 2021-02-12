Musk also conveyed that he's proposed a carbon tax to the Biden administration, but interest was not reciprocated. That's not too surprising. However helpful a carbon tax would be for the environment, tax credits for buying EVs are more popular than additional taxes for not doing so.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
Everlane's staples are some of the best in the business and we will continue wearing them every day, regardless of what we're up to. These chinos are great for WFH because they add a little bit of class to your outfit without making you uncomfortable.
Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction. Plus, the collab with Parley means the uppers are made with recycled ocean plastic.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
This comforter is ultra cozy, turning your bed into the cloud you always dreamed it would be. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
Burrow calls this its mudroom masterpiece and we have a hard time disagreeing. It looks great in any room, not just a mudroom, and is a piece that will likely be used every day, whether for taking off your shoes, dropping groceries, or just taking a load off after a long walk.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This is our pick for the best smart air purifier. It originally raised $1.1 million on Kickstarter, which seems well worth it now. It has an in-depth display that offers information most air purifiers require an app to see and monitors temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide detector among a host of other useful information and insight.
Keeping a sturdy, bright light around is essential, whether you're camping, in the car or just at home. This light is super compact and shines up to 1,000 lumens, which is plenty for all of your nighttime activities.
The Google Nest Audio is one of our tech desk's favorite speakers at the $100 price point, so getting a pair for 15 percent off is a great deal that is well-worth taking advantage of. With two speakers you can pair for multi-room listening or have two in one room for a bit of stereo feel.
Everlane is one of our favorite brands for basics, owing to its exceptional design and efforts to bring ethical production to the forefront. We might not be commuting as much right now, but getting this backpack for half-off is a steal. It has everything you want, including a tough nylon exterior, internal and external pockets, and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Calvin Klein boxer briefs aren't just for fashion magazines. These are the gold standard for boxer briefs, known for their comfort and modest price. Plus you get to add a little bit of designer flair to an otherwise drab piece of clothing.
With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
This keyboard isn't your average iPad keyboard. It is robustly made, is a joy to type on and has a trackpad that can do everything you can do on a Mac trackpad. It is the ultimate iPad upgrade, especially at this price.
Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs.
Wisconsin-sourced wool is the highlight of this fleece, making it warm, odor-resistant, and breathable. We love having a fleece in our wardrobe, and this Canadian-made jacket fits the bill. It is ready for anything you can throw at it all winter long.
There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.
This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.
