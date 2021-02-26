Jeep is launching the all-new Grand Cherokee this year, starting with the three-row L version. It's a big deal, in part because the all-new Grand Cherokee is one of three three-row family haulers Jeep will add to the lineup in 2021 — and given how important the Grand Cherokee is for Jeep's sales (and how popular and profitable three-r0w SUVs are), one could argue this is Jeep's most important car.

And it seems like it'll be a solid deal, too. Stellantis just has announced the pricing for the Grand Cherokee L. There will be a lot of options — and, incredibly (or maybe not, for a quasi-Italian-owned automaker) three different types of leather seats.

The base Grand Cherokee L Laredo model will start at $36,995 or $38,995 for the four-wheel-drive version. Upgrading to the Limited 4x4 ($45,995) adds Capri leather seats, Jeep's Selec-Terrain 4x4 system, a heated steering wheel and heated first and second-row seats. That could be a compelling competitor for a fully-loaded Kia Telluride.

The Overland 4x4 trim ($54,995) offers Nappa leather seats. And it's where you can start leveling up the off-road capability. The trim offers the Quadra-Trac 4x4 system and the Quadra-lift air suspension. Adding the "Off-Road Group" gets you a skid plate and Jeep's coveted Trail Rated badge.

If they want to spend more, buyers can level up all the way to the Summit Reserve trim ($61,995), which offers the fancy McIntosh audio system standard, Palermo leather seats, Berber floor mats and, of course, five customizable profiles for the massaging seats. Summit Reserve will let buyers both get finer luxury than Mercedes or BMW would offer at that price yet feel unpretentious because they bought a Jeep instead of a Mercedes or BMW.

The two-row Grand Cherokee arrives later this year. A plug-in hybrid 4xe version and Hemi V8-powered SRT version should be coming soon, as well. Based on this, Jeep's SUV looks set to continue what has been the key to its success: being everything from an affordably-priced family car to a legit luxury off-roader and everything in between.

