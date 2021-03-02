Forgot Which Side the Gas Tank Is On? There’s a Shockingly Easy Way to Know

Forgetting which side of the car your fuel tank is on can be one of the most embarrassing automotive faux pas you can make. Making it worse, it's a mistake you have to stew in, blushing as everyone watches you awkwardly return to the driver’s seat, drive around the pumps to reorient your vehicle, then try to get back out and fill up as though nothing happened. It's a Larry David level of awkward.
And don't think it can't happen to you. Sure, you might know your trusty ride by muscle memory, but what about if you're renting a car? Borrowing a buddy's vehicle? Buying a new car? Or what if, hypothetically, you’re a car journalist driving around a new test car every week and never remember to check before you get in the car for the first time?
Making it worse, automakers have never reached of a consensus about which side to use.Manufacturers like Ford or Nissanare tank-side agnostic, an individual vehicle’s packaging to determine which side to fill the fuel on. Volkswagen told Jalopnik that it puts fuel fillers on the right side of passenger cars for safety reasons; it sells mostly left-hand-drive cars, and filling up with a jerry can on the left would leave the owner standing in traffic.
(Some economists have proposed the gas tank side conundrum as a case study for equilibrium. Essentially, if manufacturers tried to standardized the tank on the right side, right-sided pumps at gas stations would be clogged, which would then incentivize some manufacturers to put fuel fillers on the left for a competitive advantage, putting us back at the state of affairs we have now.)
Whatever the reasons are for gas tanks being on different sides, there is a surprisingly easy way to tell which side your tank is on — even easier than looking at it beforehand and remembering, in fact.
Every new combustion car, even those with fancy digital instrument displays, has a fuel gauge. You know it’s the fuel gauge because there’s a little icon of a gas pump.
VW
Naturally, your eyes skim over that little icon to figure out where you are between E and F. But if you look closely at the fuel pump icon, there’s a tiny arrow pointing to the left or right. That arrow tells you what side of the car the tank is on.
That little triangle? That’s your savior.
VW
Yes, it’s that easy.
Now, you probably feel extra-foolish for not realizing about that arrow all of these years. But, hey, you’ll never make that mistake again. And it's a great knowledge bomb to drop in a sibling if you’re in the car when they park on the wrong side of the pump.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io