The Best SUVs for Camping

Whether you're planning on doing some car camping out of it or simply driving it to your preferred trailhead before embarking on an overnight hike, no vehicle is quite as well-suited to camping as the sport-utility vehicle. Like trucks, sport-utes offer the added ground clearance and payload and towing capacity to haul ample people and cargo; like cars, they offer a completely enclosed space for making sure valuable items don't fly away (either due to breeze or theft).

A few decades back, choosing which SUV to use as your camping vehicle would have been fairly easy; there were only a few types of them, after all, and they were all fairly equivalent in terms of capability. Here in the modern day, however, SUVs — both car-like crossovers and the more traditional truck-like models — have effectively taken over the new car market. It's almost harder these days to find a new car that isn't a truck or SUV than the opposite.

But still, some stand above others when it comes to camping. If you're going camping, odds are good you want as much room as possible, in order to stash plenty of gear (or bring friends and their gear along). You likely want solid ground clearance, so you can clamber over obstacles without getting high-sided. You probably want four- or all-wheel-drive, and you probably don't want to spend too much; after all, while you could camp out of, say, a Lamborghini, it's much more pleasurable to do so out of a vehicle you don't mind getting dirty.

So, we've rounded up some of the best new SUVs you can use for camping, stretching across a wide range of sizes and price ranges. (A quick note: while we've listed the base price for these models, AWD or 4WD often costs extra, and many options that are great for camping may be in more expensive trims, so check the manufacturer's website out.) Check 'em out below.