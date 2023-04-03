The 10 Electric Cars With The Longest Range
Looking for an EV with extra long range? These are the ones to buy.
Range anxiety remains one of the biggest mental hurdles preventing car buyers from going electric. But technology has improved dramatically since Nissan launched the Leaf with 73 miles of EPA range back in 2010.
Tesla took the Model S past 400 miles of EV range in EPA testing back in 2020. Lucid Motors pushed its Air sedan past 500 miles of EV range in EPA testing in 2021. Several production EV models from traditional manufacturers like Mercedes, BMW and Ford now have top ranges exceeding 300 miles. And the next few years may see the boundary pushed much further.
What to watch for when buying a long-range electric car
Charge to 80%: EV manufacturers typically recommend charging only 80 or 90 percent to maintain battery health. So, an EPA estimate of 350 miles could translate to 280 miles of usable range.
Climate has an impact: Cold temperatures can decrease the EV range from a single charge and slow down charging times. Operating the vehicle's climate control system also diminishes the range.
Watch out for flashy wheels: Manufacturers typically achieve range with an optimal set of wheels. Opting for bigger wheels can knock up to 40 miles off the expected range in some vehicles.
EPA Range is just one measurement: The EPA is just one body measuring EV range. Their testing is more stringent than other standards used abroad, like WLTP. Certain cars may perform better or worse in actual driving. And like with gas mileage, how you drive the vehicle will also have a significant impact.
The Lucid Air currently has the longest range of any electric vehicle on the market. Models range from 384 to 516 miles of range. The Lucid Air G Touring XR AWD with 19-inch wheels gets the top 516-mile range.
Starting MSRP: $87,400
The Model S sedan is Tesla's highest-performance and longest-range model. The top range model is the dual-motor Model S, which earns 405 miles of range when fitted with the standard 19-inch Tempest wheels. The Tesla Model S Plaid can earn up to 396 miles of range.
Starting MSRP: $89,990
Hyundai followed up the Ioniq 5 with the swoopy Ioniq 6 sedan. It has a super-low 0.219 drag coefficient that nets you 361 miles of range with RWD, the large battery pack and the small 18-inch wheels. You can add AWD to the mix and still earn more than 300 miles.
Starting MSRP: $45,500
The Model 3 sedan is Tesla's most affordable vehicle. The longest-range version is the dual-motor Model 3 Long Range, which can travel up to 358 miles on a charge when fitted with the 18-inch Aero wheels.
Starting MSRP: $42,990
The Mercedes EQS is the brand's new flagship full-size electric sedan, the EV equivalent of the S-Class. The single-motor EQS 450+ is rated for 350 miles, the most we've seen in EPA testing from a legacy manufacturer. Though the EQS 580, with nearly 200 more hp, is close behind at 340 miles.
Starting MSRP: $104,400
The Model X is Tesla's larger SUV, which can offer more than 1,000 hp and has distinctive gull-wing doors. The dual-motor version provides the longest range of 348 miles with the 20-inch Cyberstream wheels.
Starting MSRP: $99,990
The Model Y is Tesla's newest car and smaller crossover. It comes in two versions: the Model Y Long Range and the Model Y Performance. The Long Range version of the Model Y can achieve 330 miles of EPA range with the smaller 19-inch Gemini wheels.
Starting MSRP: $54,990
GMC launched the Hummer EV SUT, its audacious electric super truck of the future. It can off-road like a Jeep Wrangler, accelerate like a Porsche and crab walk. It's also 9,000 lbs, making it too heavy for an official EPA rating. So the listed 329 miles of range is a manufacturer estimate.
Starting MSRP: $106,245
Rivian increased the R1T pickup's range with a software update. The EPA now rates it for 328 miles when equppied with the quad-motor, large battery pack and 21-inch wheels.
Starting MSRP: $73,000
The iX is BMW's all-new electric midsize crossover. Its looks are controversial, with a giant faux kidney grille. It's about the same length and width as the popular X5. The top 324-mile range comes with the base iX xDrive50 trim with the base 20-inch Aero wheels.
Starting MSRP: $87,100
