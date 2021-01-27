Meet the Rest of the Cars and Trucks We're Driving This Winter

Winter is hardly the best time to go driving. There's the inevitable, painful waiting for your car to heat up when it first turns on, the snow that can slow forward progress, the invisible ice that can instantly send you veering off course — and, of course, the simple fact that you can't put your arm out the window and cruise unless your name is Wim Hof.

Still, as any car enthusiasts who grew up in snowy climes can tell you, there's still plenty of fun to be had even in those darkest, coldest months. Low temperatures mean fewer cars, fewer cyclists and fewer pedestrians to worry about sharing the road with; leafless trees make it easier to see around corners.

Regardless of how good a time it may be to drive, however, we at Gear Patrol take our mission of testing out new vehicles damn seriously. So as the carmakers continue to roll out new and improved vehicles 12 months a year, we'll keep testing them 12 months a year. Here's the latest batch of vehicles we've been driving around this winter.