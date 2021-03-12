There are many, man great luxury camper vans out there — but few of them can match up in terms of fanciness to the Loef, a new camper van offering out of Germany first spotted by New Atlas. This camper van doesn't just sleep a family of four; it can seat up to 10 for dining and cocktails, and offers not just any slide-out grill, but a Big Green Egg.

The Loef itself is massive. It uses the 291-inch version of the MAN TGE, which is more than 24 feet long, and stands more than nine feet high. (That said, Loef asserts that it still drives like "an agile big cat.")

Much of that space gets put toward two distinct cooking and dining areas. The rear area offers outdoor dining with U-shaped seating for five, a height-adjustable dining table and the slide-out Big Green Egg; that area also converts to the master bedroom for sleeping. The front dining area seats five more in an L-seat configuration.

loef Courtesy

The kitchenette includes a four-burner Thetford stove and oven, a refrigerator/freezer and a minibar in the sliding door. In other words, it's great for a dinner party — or two dueling dinner parties.

The interior also has a wet bath with a shower and electric flush cassette toilet, with a Truma Combi heater to warm both the cabin and the water. An awning can provide even more seating outdoors. There's also a specialized shoe compartment, to help keep the interior neat and tidy.

Loef estimates that camper builds will cost the equivalent of between $130,000 and $150,000. The van also comes with a 24-month "mobility guarantee," which includes breakdown assistance throughout Europe and covering the cost for a replacement vehicle, hotel stays and return flights.

