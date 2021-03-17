Want to Modify Your Bronco? Ford Made Sure It'll Still Be Safe

At long, long last — after last summer's reveal and the preceding years of rumors, the new Ford Bronco should finally start arriving at dealers soon. We've ridden in it, and we can't wait to get behind the wheel. And we just learned some news that should make Ford's new off-roader — which has received nearly 200,000 reservations from anxious customers as of this writing — even more appealing.

One of Ford's Bronco strategies is allowing for maximum customization. Buyers can choose from myriad accessories when purchasing. The Bronco also features a modular design, allowing even the non-mechanically-inclined to swap out components in minutes with basic tools, whether they want to try out a new grille insert or not bash the hell out of their everyday fenders when they go rock crawling.

That also means, as Ford Authority noticed, the Bronco still meets federal safety standards, even when you remove "design-intent body parts" like the fenders, quarter panels, doors and roof. So your Bronco should be just as protective even when you're driving al fresco with the portals and lid left back in the garage (though Ford still suggests you do that for off-road use only).

Ford

Swapping those parts safely helps meet another one of Ford's primary goals with the Bronco, making off-roading more accessible to people who are interested but perhaps intimidated. (Hence the Off-Roadeo drive experiences.) It's not clear whether this will help give the Bronco a leg up on its chief rival, the Jeep Wrangler. That said...performance in crash tests is likely not a conversation Jeep wants to be having with potential Wrangler customers.

