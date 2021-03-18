To fire the 911 Turbo down a back road is to enter a realm of driving nirvana few cars can match. The upcoming 911 GT3's screaming naturally-aspirated engine and manual gearbox might make for a more traditionally involving drive — I say might because, well, I haven't driven it yet — but the Turbo's all-wheel-drive makes it a far better companion for the real world, where pesky little things like winter and water come into play.

Four wheels clad in wide tires receiving power means the 3.7-liter twin-turbo never has to worry about any of its power going to waste on annoyances like wheelspin. There's no lag to speak of, just a steady push of power that starts at whoa and quickly passes ohgod on the way to sweetbabyjesus — which, in turn, quickly turns into a fit of laughter once you let off the gas. Which you'll have to do soon, even if you don't want to, given how quickly it picks up speed: I timed a launch-control dash from 0 to 60 miles per hour at a hair more than three seconds...in sub-freezing weather, on cold snow tires...on a street covered with road sand and grime.

And it just keeps pulling from there, well past the speeds where the cops don't even bother giving you a court date, they drag you off to jail right then and there. Over the course of my weekend with the car, I lost track of the number of times I merged onto a highway or jumped into the fast lane to pass a car then backed off when I thought I was doing 70...only to see numbers nearing (or above) the triple-digit mark on the speedometer.