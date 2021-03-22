SUVs are all the rage these days, but the quintessential Mercedes-Benz is still a four-door sedan. And the company has a lot going on that front this year. Mercedes is in the midst of launching an all-new flagship S-Class, and will soon debut a corresponding electric flagship, the EQS. The brand also has a high-performance hybrid "four-door coupé" coming that'll reportedly be called the Mercedes-AMG GT 73e. Mercedes gave us a glimpse of it at their F1 car launch; now, Autocar has the alleged specs, which sound absolutely diabolical.

The AMG GT 73e will be Mercedes's second most powerful road car behind the F1-derived One hypercar. It will combine the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S with Mercedes's powerful new P3 electric motor, which puts out an additional 201 horsepower and 268 lb-ft. Total output should be at least 805 hp and around 740 lb-ft of torque — enough to make it more than twice as powerful as the original AMG super-sedan, the E500 Hammer version of the W124.

The AMG GT 73e should accelerate from 0-62 mph in less than three seconds and hit a top speed above 200 mph. The price tag will match the excessive power; according to Autocar, it will start north of £150,000 in Great Britain, which is around $208,000 at the present exchange rate.

Mercedes-AMG will expand the plug-in hybrid setup with the P3 PHEV motor to other models in turn. Both the new S-Class and new SL-Class will allegedly se it in 73-badged versions. (The engine setup will surpass the departed V12 on performance — but whether it feels as nice will be open to interpretation.) The new C63 4Matic will also reportedly get the P3 PHEV, but Mercedes-AMG will pair it with a 2.0-liter combustion engine.

