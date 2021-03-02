Mercedes-Benz is plenty busy with new four-doors this year, launching an all-new S-class this year, not to mention an all-new EQS electric flagship sedan. But the wildest sedan (or "four-door coupé") that Mercedes-Benz has coming is a plug-in hybrid AMG model, which will likely be named either AMG GT 63e or AMG GT 73e. (We're betting on the latter.) And we just caught our best look at it yet in photos from the reveal of Mercedes's new W12 Formula 1 car.

Visually, the new AMG GT 73e strongly resembles the concept version Mercedes brought to the Geneva Motor Show. It has the same sweeping fastback roof and muscular hood. The current version employs conventional side mirrors rather than the camera mirrors envisioned in the concept.

The concept combined an "ultramodern V8 petrol" engine — presumably Mercedes-AMG's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 — with a "high-performance electric motor." It had a total output of up to 800 horsepower and promised a 0-62 mph time under three seconds, quicker than the AMG GT 63's 3.1-seconds from 0-60 mph. It will also offer some EV-only range, which will be great for Europeans who will be grappling with low emissions zones and congestion charges.

The AMG GT 73e's closest current rival would be the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, although the Merc should pack more than 100 extra horsepower. The next BMW M5, in base form, will also likely put up a good fight; it'll reportedly feature a V8-based hybrid with around 760 horsepower slotting under a 1,000 hp full-electric version.

There's no word yet on what the pricing will be, but we can presume a hefty premium over the four-door AMG GT 63 S, which starts at $161,900.

