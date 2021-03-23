This Vintage Land Rover Defender Is Also Your Dream Camper

The base truck is a 1990 Land Rover Defender 130 that had a previous camper conversion. The powertrain is a 300TDI diesel with 110,000 miles and a five-speed manual transmission. The Defender camper has not had a complete frame-off restoration to keep its character accrued after journeys on four continents, but it has been substantially modified, being converted from right-hand-drive to left-hand-drive in the process.
Changes include a new transfer case, new driveshafts, new shocks and springs, new brakes and new BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. Modifications for comfort include new seats, air conditioning and a stereo system. It also has dual fuel tanks for extra range.
The camper itself has a pop-top for extra standing height and a pop-out side sleeping compartment. Amenities include a propane stove with three burners, several storage compartments and ample space for storing more outdoor gear inside.
As one would anticipate, the combination of a vintage Defender and camping gear will not cheap. The "Buy It Now" price on the listing is $99,950 — about the same price as a brand new V8 Defender. However, it appears that Osprey Custom Cars is willing to listen to lower offers. And that's probably cheaper than building out a similar rig yourself. )Unlike some swanky, totally reworked Defenders, however this pseudo-camper van is being sold as-is without a warranty.)
