This Vintage Land Rover Defender Is Also Your Dream Camper

It's hard to find a more iconic overlanding vehicle than a vintage Land Rover Defender. Could we interest you in one that also has been subject to a badass camper conversion?

As Autoblog spotted, Osprey Custom Cars, one of our brands to know for custom Defenders, is selling one on eBay Motors.

The base truck is a 1990 Land Rover Defender 130 that had a previous camper conversion. The powertrain is a 300TDI diesel with 110,000 miles and a five-speed manual transmission. The Defender camper has not had a complete frame-off restoration to keep its character accrued after journeys on four continents, but it has been substantially modified, being converted from right-hand-drive to left-hand-drive in the process.

Osprey Custom Cars Osprey Custom Cars

Changes include a new transfer case, new driveshafts, new shocks and springs, new brakes and new BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. Modifications for comfort include new seats, air conditioning and a stereo system. It also has dual fuel tanks for extra range.

The camper itself has a pop-top for extra standing height and a pop-out side sleeping compartment. Amenities include a propane stove with three burners, several storage compartments and ample space for storing more outdoor gear inside.

As one would anticipate, the combination of a vintage Defender and camping gear will not cheap. The "Buy It Now" price on the listing is $99,950 — about the same price as a brand new V8 Defender. However, it appears that Osprey Custom Cars is willing to listen to lower offers. And that's probably cheaper than building out a similar rig yourself. )Unlike some swanky, totally reworked Defenders, however this pseudo-camper van is being sold as-is without a warranty.)

And if you are looking for that more frequently-seen luxed-out vintage Defender, Osprey is also listing a stunning, frame-off resto-modded 1988 Defender 130 with an LS3 swap.

BUY NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io