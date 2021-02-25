Land Rover Is Giving the New Defender a Supercharged V8

The all-new Land Rover Defender may have stoked up some controversy with its new looks (not that its designer really cares what the haters think). But regardless of what you think of its skin, it's one hell of an SUV — one that's slotting in nicely for people who want an off-roader more luxurious than a Wrangler or 4Runner but don't quite want to level up to a G-Wagen.

And now, it's getting even better. Land Rover just announced it's giving the new Defender a significant upgrade for 2022 — and the headline attraction is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine making more than 500 horsepower.

Here's what you need to know.